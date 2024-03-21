AmeriCorps CEO Celebrates AmeriCorps Week in DC, Pennsylvania and New York

Washington, DC, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 10-16, AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, celebrated AmeriCorps Week, a week-long observance during AmeriCorps’ 30th anniversary, recognizing AmeriCorps programs and offering thanks to millions of members, volunteers and alumni for uniting in service.

"AmeriCorps Week celebrates the millions of AmeriCorps members, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers and alumni who have devoted themselves in service to communities and causes in greatest need.," said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. "For the past 30 years, our members and volunteers have been an invaluable resource for our nation both during and after their service."

On Monday, March 11, AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith launched AmeriCorps Week by delivering a keynote presentation at the National League of Cities “Celebrate Diversity” breakfast. Smith had the opportunity to address the importance of dismantling broken and inequitable systems and how efforts from programs like AmeriCorps and the National League of Cities drive this crucial mission forward.

On Tuesday, March 12, Smith traveled to Annapolis Md. to participate in a roundtable discussion with AmeriCorps members from the Maryland Conservation Corps with Maryland Secretary of Service Paul Monteiro Civic Innovation, members of the Maryland Commission on Service and program leadership. The Maryland Conservation Corps engages young adults in extensive natural resource management and park conservation projects. Last year, more than 4,800 Americans of all ages and backgrounds united to meet local needs, strengthen communities, and expand opportunity through national service in Maryland. AmeriCorps invested more than $17.8 million in federal funding to support cost-effective community solutions, working hand in hand with local partners to empower individuals to help communities tackle their toughest challenges.

On Wednesday, March 13, Smith traveled to Delaware to join Reading Assist in their AmeriCorps Week celebration and engage with AmeriCorps members serving in the program. Reading Assist is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round high-dosage tutoring services to children across Delaware with significant reading challenges. Since its inception, Reading Assist has helped thousands of readers across Delaware acquire critical reading skills over the course of one academic year, changing the trajectory of these learners' lives. AmeriCorps has approved a $1.3 million investment to support 100 members for Reading Assist, marking the first time a Delaware program has received national direct funding.

On Thursday, March 14, Smith traveled to New York to visit the Justice Innovation AmeriCorps program at Red Hook Justice Innovation Center. He was joined by the Lieutenant Governor of New York Antonio Delgado, Gary Bagley, Senior Vice Chancellor for Lead Affairs and General Counsel of SUNY Kapil Longani, Honorable Judge Sharen Hudson and Red Hook leadership. During this visit, CEO Smith toured the innovation center and hosted a roundtable with AmeriCorps members and alumni. After the roundtable Lieutenant Governor Delgado presented Smith with a proclamation letter from the State of New York to commemorate AmeriCorps Week.

Later in the day, CEO Smith traveled to Philadelphia, Pa. where he participated in the Dinner with a Decision Maker event, hosted by Philadelphia Academy of School Leaders. CEO Smith held a fireside chat where he engaged with school principals and leaders who are improving Philadelphia's district, charter, and faith-based schools. The panel highlighted how AmeriCorps and national service can create accelerated pathways to post-secondary education and careers. The Dinner with a Decision Maker provides opportunities for Philadelphia principals to learn from across the education sector about leadership, change management and more. Each year, AmeriCorps projects provide educational programming to more than 1 million youth across the country.

On Friday, March 15, CEO Smith visited AmeriCorps members serving with Joyful Readers and engaged in a roundtable discussion with AmeriCorps members and Joyful Readers leadership. Joyful Readers brings full-time tutors directly into schools to provide daily, intensive reading tutoring to Philadelphia students. Tutors serve in small teams in elementary schools for an entire school year. The event concluded with the President's Volunteer Lifetime Service Award presentation to David Weinstein, the founder and executive director of Joyful Readers and a former City Year AmeriCorps member.

In addition, Smith attended a virtual Intergenerational Alumni Networking event hosted by AmeriCorps, America's Service Commissions, and Service Year Alliance for an AmeriCorps alumni networking event celebrating AmeriCorps' 30th anniversary and AmeriCorps Week. The event featured a panel of AmeriCorps alumni and AmeriCorps senior volunteers who had served for three decades at AmeriCorps.

On Saturday, March 16, CEO Smith joined Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06), Pastor Dr. Wayne Croft Sr., Retired Air Force Captain Howard Crawford and AmeriCorps Alumna Kelly Young for a townhall at St. Paul’s Baptist Church. This townhall focused on national service and raised awareness about AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors opportunities in Representative Houlahan's district. Representative Houlahan, an AmeriCorps alumna and longtime national service champion, enrolled in the Teach for America program and began working as an 11th-grade science teacher at Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia after college, before continuing into her career of service. In addition, Smith briefly met with West Chester Mayor, Lillian DeBaptiste, and discussed AmeriCorps work in West Chester.

