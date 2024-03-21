DBM Global's Banker Steel Tops Out JFK's New Terminal One Headhouse

PHOENIX, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBM Global Inc. (“DBM Global”) marked another construction achievement as its subsidiary Banker Steel Co. LLC (“Banker Steel”) placed the final piece of major structural steel on top of JFK International Airport’s New Terminal One Headhouse on Tuesday, March 19th. The ceremonial piece lifted in place is one of the highest points of the entire terminal that will encompass 2.4 million square feet as the largest airport terminal in the United States.

DBM Global CEO & Chairman Rustin Roach commented, “Banker Steel and NYC Constructors continue to add value to the DBM Global family of companies through incredible execution of projects such as this one, which now stands as the largest airport terminal in the nation.”

Banker Steel, together with its subfabrication partners, fabricated 33,000 tons of structural steel for New Terminal One. Close collaboration between Banker Steel and other stakeholders expedited the design and construction process to allow for a fast-paced schedule. The construction of the impressive terminal includes:

500,000+ bolts

10,000+ lbs of field welds

28,000+ drawings

10 forged nodes located at the signature “Tree Columns”

700,000 shop hours

450,000 field hours

Banker Steel President Chet McPhatter said, “As we celebrate another milestone for Banker Steel, I want to express my gratitude to the project team for their dedication that brought this vision to life. Additionally, the Banker Steel and NYCC teams in shop and field contributed with their tireless efforts and commitment to excellence to ensure this project reflected the quality for which Banker Steel has become known.”

The project team included developers Ferrovial, Carlyle, JLC Infrastructure, and Ullico; architect Gensler; structural engineer Thornton Tomasetti; construction manager AECOM Tishman; numerous subfabricators including Schuff Steel, a DBM Global subsidiary; suberector JC Steel; Steel Detailers, DBM Vircon, a DBM Global subsidiary, and IDSI.

New Terminal One will provide an easier and more enjoyable travel experience for the over 4 million airline passengers who travel through JFK each year. The renovated space will include over 300,000 square feet of dining, retail, lounge and recreational space, including indoor green space. Sustainability is a priority for the newly imagined terminal as well, with solar panels for energy regeneration, electric ground support equipment and optimized lighting and building controls. Opened interior space provides an improved passenger experience with more room for heavy-traffic zones like security checkpoints and waiting areas.

About Banker Steel and NYC Constructors

Banker Steel is an award-winning, AISC-certified steel fabricator. With locations in Virginia, New York, New Jersey, South Carolina, Florida and Ontario, Banker Steel serves the entire East Coast construction market. With a 75,000-ton annual capacity, Banker Steel has worked on such high-profile projects as 270 Park Avenue, The Spiral, One Vanderbilt, the Barclays Center, the Freedom Tower below-grade structure, and the Washington Nationals Baseball Stadium. NYCC, the erection arm of Banker Steel, is the most experienced steel erector in New York City. Specializing in complex structures, NYCC’s innovative means, methods and technologies enable safe erection while meeting schedule and budget demands.

About DBM Global Inc.

DBM Global Inc. is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

DBM Global Inc.

Michael R. Hill, VP and CFO

(602) 257-7838

Email: mike.hill@dbmglobal.com

For additional information on DBM Global’s majority shareholder, INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE), please visit http://www.innovatecorp.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Solebury Trout

Anthony Rozmus

(212) 235-2691

Email: ir@innovatecorp.com



