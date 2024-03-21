Smonet Introduces Solar-Powered SR5 Pool Skimmer, Redefining Pool Maintenance with Sustainable Innovation

Shenzhen, China, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smonet , an esteemed provider of home automation solutions, is pleased to unveil its latest offering: the SR5 Pool Skimmer . This innovative device redefines pool maintenance with its sustainable approach and advanced features.







The SR5 Pool Skimmer represents a step forward in pool cleaning technology, integrating solar power to provide a more environmentally friendly solution. Harnessing solar energy, the SR5 ensures continuous operation without traditional power sources. Even on overcast days, its efficient energy conversion system guarantees swift charging, supported by an additional power adapter for uninterrupted functionality.







Designed with user convenience in mind, the SR5 features ultrasonic radar smart obstacle avoidance technology. With two ultrasonic radar sensors strategically positioned at the front, the SR5 navigates pools effortlessly, detecting and circumventing obstacles in real time. This intelligent feature not only prevents collisions but also ensures smooth and continuous cleaning operations, providing a hassle-free experience for pool owners.









Furthermore, the SR5's dual-speed mode allows users to choose between standard and fast cleaning modes according to their preferences and schedule. Whether it's a leisurely Sunday clean or a swift post-party sweep, the SR5 adapts to meet users' needs, ensuring a personalized pool maintenance experience.

In an age where sustainability is paramount, Smonet's SR5 Pool Skimmer sets a new standard for environmentally conscious pool maintenance. By embracing solar power and innovative technology, the SR5 not only simplifies pool maintenance but also reduces environmental impact, making it an ideal choice for conscientious pool owners.





For more information, please contact:

support@smonet.com



https://www.smonet.com/

