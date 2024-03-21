Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Freight Forwarding - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2020 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Air Freight Forwarding Market size is estimated at USD 110.91 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 147.35 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2024-2029).







Global air cargo demand, measured by cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), was 21.1 billion in October, increasing by 3.5% month-on-month (MoM). However, industry CTKs fell by 13.6% YoY compared to the same month in 2022 and were also 6.2% lower than the pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Seasonally adjusted (SA) air cargo demand softened slightly in October 2022, with a 2.3% MoM decline compared with September. Similar to the CTKs, SA CTKs contracted by 13.1% YoY and were 6.1% lower than in October 2019.



The air cargo industry persisted in October 2022, including high inflation rates in advanced economies, weak performance in the global flows of goods and services, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the unusual strength of the US dollar. All of these factors put downward pressure on air cargo growth. The new export orders, historically a leading indicator for air cargo shipments, were still not buoyant. The global PMI remains below the critical 50 lines, suggesting continued contraction on average globally. China and Korea registered slightly higher new export orders in October 2022 than in September 2022, although they remained below 50. Other significant economies maintained a downward trend. Notably, Germany moved sideways at levels below 50 since March, signaling the continuous impact on the economy of the war in Eastern Europe.



Industry-wide air cargo capacity, measured by available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTKs), increased by 2% compared with September. It produced an industry cargo load factor (CLF) of -7.4% in October, down from -7.0% in September. Industry SA ACTKs remained at about the same level compared with October 2021. Latin America achieved the highest YoY growth in SA ACTKs, at 20.3%. North America follows this with 3% YoY and the Middle East with 1.1% on the same basis. In comparison, regions that saw negative YoY growth in SA ACTKs this October were Africa (-7.5%), Europe (-5%), and Asia Pacific (-2.1%).



The Air Freight Forwarding Market is moderately concentrated with the presence of prominent international players. Most service providers offer bundled solutions, such as packaging, labeling, documentation, charter services, and freight transportation. Some of the existing major players in the market include - DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, DSV Panalpina, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Expeditors International, Nippon Express, Bollore Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Kintetsu World Express.



