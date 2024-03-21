Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat, Poultry and Seafood Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The meat, poultry and seafood market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2037.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as increased awareness of the health benefits, a growing population, and an increased demand for quality and sustainability. Key trends expected in this period include a heightened awareness of the health benefits associated with these products, a continuing increase in the global population, and a growing demand for products that prioritize quality and sustainability.



The global population is on the rise and is anticipated to reach 10 billion by 2050, leading to an increased demand for food. According to The Agricultural Outlook by the OECD and FAO, there is a projected 13% increase in global cereal production by 2027 to meet the needs of the growing population. To accommodate the increased population, companies in the market are expected to capitalize on the rising demand for meat, poultry, and seafood products during the forecast period.



The surge in demand for protein-rich food is expected to drive the growth of the meat, poultry, and seafood market. Protein-rich foods, containing a substantial amount of this essential macronutrient vital for growth and overall health, are gaining prominence. Meat, poultry, and seafood play a crucial role in meeting the demand for protein-rich foods, providing high-quality protein, essential nutrients, and versatility across various diets and lifestyles. These animal-based products, culturally significant and perceived as healthy and convenient, are essential for offering balanced nutrition and fulfilling the global need for protein-rich foods. For example, a report by the government of Canada in August 2022 projects the global demand for total protein to reach 943.5 million metric tons by 2054, underscoring the escalating demand for protein-rich food and its impact on the meat, poultry, and seafood market.



Poultry processing companies are increasingly incorporating 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. These systems model poultry birds using sensors and actuators to determine precise cut positions. By utilizing vision systems and near-infrared sensors, the amount of meat and bone in each bird is determined, enabling optimal cuts irrespective of the bird's size or shape. This data-driven process maximizes yield and minimizes per-unit costs in poultry meat processing. Pioneering companies in this technology include Gainco, a meat and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Meat Products; Poultry; Seafood



2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Other Distribution Channel



3) By Nature: Organic; Conventional



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

JBS S.A

Tyson Foods Inc

WH Group Limited

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Hormel Foods Corp

Maple Leaf Foods Inc

Thai Union Group

Vion Holding

Danish Crown A/S

Pescafresh

Godaco Seafood

Grand Wynn Enterprises

NH Foods Ltd

Charoen Pokphand Group

Suguna Foods

Doyoo Group

New Hope Liuhe

Wen's Food Group

Bell & Evans

Hain Celestial

Fosters Farm

Cargill meat solutions

Riverford Organic Farms

Danone

Capestone Organic Poultry Farm

Underrwood Meat Company

Springfield Poultry

Yorkshire Valley Farms

Rossdown Farms & Natural Foods

Beretta Farms

Smithfield Foods Inc

Pjsc

F.L.G. Srl

Scorilo Srl

Enpi Lake Fishing SRL

Cherkizovo

MHP

Gap Resurs

AO Prioskolie

Sadia

Seara Foods

Perdigao SA

Minerva Foods.



