Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces 2P Reserves and Deemed Volumes of 607 Bcfe Worth US$2.1B BTAX and 10 Year Reserve Life Index

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to report its conventional natural gas, light, medium, and heavy crude oil reserves, and deemed volumes for the fiscal year end December 31, 2023. The Corporation’s conventional natural gas reserves are located in the Lower Magdalena Valley basin, Colombia. Canacol has light and medium crude oil reserves located in the Middle Magdalena Valley basin, Colombia and light, medium, and heavy crude oil reserves and deemed volumes in the Llanos basin, Colombia.



Canacol Energy Ltd Gross Conventional Natural Gas, Light/Medium/Heavy Crude Oil Reserves and Deemed Volumes Summary(1)(5)

Proved

Developed

Producing Proved

Developed

Not

Producing Proved

Undeveloped Total

Proved Total

Proved +

Probable Total

Proved +

Probable

+ Possible Product Type ("PDP") ("PDNP") ("PUD") ("1P") ("2P") ("3P") Conventional natural gas and light/medium/heavy crude oil(4) Bcfe(2) 98.3 161.4 35.5 295.2 607.3 1,042.9 Total oil equivalent MMBOE(2) 17.2 28.3 6.2 51.8 106.6 183.0 Before tax NPV-10(3) MM US$ $398.6 $657.0 $60.5 $1,116.1 $2,135.1 $3,200.8 After tax NPV-10(3) MM US$ $398.5 $655.8 $60.5 $1,114.8 $1,763.5 $2,375.7

(1) All reserves are represented at Canacol’s working interest share before royalties.

(2) The term “BOE” means a barrel of oil equivalent and the term “cfe” means cubic feet equivalent of natural gas on the basis of 5.7 thousand standard cubic feet (“Mcf”) of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil (“bbl”) as per Colombian regulatory practice.

(3) Net Present Value (NPV) is stated in millions of USD and is discounted at 10 percent.

(4) Conventional light/medium/heavy crude oil includes deemed volumes of 100 mbbls PDP, 175 mbbls 1P, 238 mbbls 2P, and 343 mbbls 3P. Deemed volumes are derived from Rancho Hermoso volumes that are operated but not owned by Canacol where Canacol receives a tariff. They are calculated by multiplying the 100% sales volumes by the ratio of the tariff received divided by the sales price of the light/medium/heavy crude oil that Canacol receives a tariff for.

(5) The numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

Highlights

Conventional Natural Gas and Light/Medium/Heavy Crude Oil Proved + Probable Reserves and Deemed Volumes (“2P”):

2P before tax NPV-10 of US$2.1 billion at December 31 ,2023, a 10% increase over the prior year value of US$1.9 billion at December 31, 2022

2P after tax NPV-10 of US$1.8 billion at December 31, 2023, a 34% increase over the prior year value of US$1.3 billion at December 31, 2022. The significant increase in after tax 2P values is primarily impacted by the Corporation’s restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2022, the results of which are first incorporated in this year’s reserve report

Decreased by 6.9% since December 31, 2022, totaling 607 billion standard cubic feet equivalent (“Bcfe”) at December 31, 2023, with a before tax value discounted at 10% of US$2.1 billion, representing both CAD$82.62 per share of reserve value, and CAD$54.63 per share of 2P net asset value (net of US$723.5 million of net debt)

Reserve replacement of 31% based on calendar 2023 conventional natural gas, light/medium/heavy crude oil reserve, and deemed volume additions of 15.9 Bcf, 0.5 MMBbls, and 0.2 MMBbls, respectively, totaling 20 Bcfe

2P Finding and Development Cost (“F&D”) of US$3.17 / Mcfe for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023

Recycle ratio of 0.4x for the year ended December 31, 2023 (calculated based on the natural gas netback of US$4.11 / Mcf for the year ended December 31, 2023)

Recycle ratio of 1.2x for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023 (calculated based on the weighted average natural gas netback of US$3.73 / Mcf for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021)

Reserves life index (“RLI”) of 9.9 years based on annualized fourth quarter 2023 conventional natural gas production of 168,127 thousand standard cubic feet per day (“Mscfpd”) or 29,496 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOEPD”)

RLI of 9.4 years based on conventional natural gas production guidance of 177,000 Mcfpd for calendar 2024 (high end 2024 production guidance as announced February 5, 2024)



Conventional Natural Gas and Light/Medium/Heavy Crude Oil Total Proved Reserves and Deemed Volumes (“1P”):

Decreased by 13.0% since December 31, 2022, totaling 295 Bcfe at December 31, 2023, with a before tax value discounted at 10% of US$1.1 billion, representing both CAD$43.19 per share of reserve value, and CAD$15.19 per share of 1P net asset value (net of US$723.5 million of net debt)

Reserve replacement of 32% based on calendar 2023 conventional natural gas, light/medium/heavy crude oil reserve, and deemed volume additions of 18.2 Bcf, 0.3 MMBbls, and 0.2 MMBbls, respectively, totaling 21 Bcfe

1P F&D of US$4.70 / Mcfe for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023

RLI of 4.8 years based on annualized fourth quarter 2023 conventional natural gas production of 168,127 Mcfpd or 29,496 BOEPD

RLI of 4.6 years based on conventional natural gas production guidance of 177,000 Mcfpd for calendar 2024 (high end 2024 production guidance as announced February 5, 2024)



Conventional Natural Gas and Light/Medium/Heavy Crude Oil Total Proved + Probable + Possible Reserves and Deemed Volumes (“3P”):

Decreased by 4.2% since December 31, 2022, totaling 1,043 Bcfe at December 31, 2023, with a before tax value discounted at 10% of US$3.2 billion, representing both CAD$123.86 per share of reserve value, and CAD$95.86 per share of 3P net asset value (net of US$723.5 million of net debt)

Reserve replacement of 31% based on calendar 2023 conventional natural gas, light/medium/heavy crude oil reserve, and deemed volume additions of 13.3 Bcf and 0.8 MMBbls, and 0.3 MMBbls, respectively, totaling 20 Bcfe

3P F&D of US$1.83 / Mcf for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023

RLI of 17.0 years based on annualized fourth quarter 2023 conventional natural gas production of 168,127 Mcfpd or 29,496 BOEPD

RLI of 16.1 years based on conventional natural gas production guidance of 177,000 Mcfpd for calendar 2024 (high end 2024 production guidance as announced February 5, 2024)



Ravi Sharma, COO said, “In 2023 we added 20 Bcfe of 2P reserves and deemed volumes, an increase of 3%, and added 21 Bcfe to the 1P reserve and deemed volumes for an increase of 6%. Our core fields, Clarinete, Nelson, Aguas Vivas and Pandereta continue to perform well and saw increases in 1P reserves. Our 2P increases were limited due to lack of exploration success at the near field Cereza and Piña Norte prospects, and our inability to get the Natilla exploration well drilled to the target interval due to technical difficulties drilling the well and the sidetrack. As our producing fields mature we are executing development programs to increase PDP reserves by converting PDNP and PUD reserves to PDP to maintain our productive capacity and production. Our recent 3D surveys have delineated and confirmed further prospectivity in VIM 5 and SSJN-7 that we will drill in 2024, 2025 and beyond to potentially add new production clusters and add to the over 900 BCF of 2P natural gas reserves the company has discovered since inception.”

Discussion of Year Ended December 31, 2023 Reserves Report

During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Corporation recorded increases in certain reserve categories due to discoveries at Lulo on the VIM21 block, Piña Norte on the Esperanza block, and Pistacho on the VIM5 block. All aforementioned additions are in the Lower Magdalena Valley. Positive technical revisions were associated primarily with Clarinete, Pandereta, and Claxon on the VIM5 block, Chinu on the SSJN7 block due to a working interest consolidation to 100% from 50%, and Rancho Hermoso in the Llanos basin. Negative technical revisions were associated primarily with Fresa on the VIM21 block.

The following tables summarize information from the independent reserves report prepared by Boury Global Energy Consultants Ltd. (“BGEC”) effective December 31, 2023 (the “BGEC 2023 report”). The BGEC 2023 report covers 100% of the Corporation’s conventional natural gas and light/medium/heavy oil reserves and deemed volumes.

The BGEC 2023 report was prepared in accordance with definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (“COGE Handbook”) and National Instrument NI 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 is included in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form, which will be filed on SEDAR by March 31, 2024.

Canacol Gross Natural Gas, Light/Medium/Heavy Crude Oil Reserves and Deemed Volumes for the Year Ended December 31, 2023(1)

Reserve Category(2) 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-23 Difference (MMcfe) (MMcfe) (%) Total Proved (1P) 339,243 295,171 -13.0% Total Proved + Probable (2P) 652,466 607,343 -6.9% Total Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 1,088,172 1,042,940 -4.2%

(1) The numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

(2) All reserves are Canacol working interest before royalties.

5-Year Gas and Oil Price Forecasts – BGEC Report December 31, 2023(1)

Reserve Report Date 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Volume weighted Total Proved + Probable (2P) average gas price(2) US$/Mcf 31-Dec-23 6.86 6.47 6.56 7.90 7.69 Chimela Realized Oil Price- net of quality offset and transportation(3) US$/bbl 31-Dec-23 61.82 63.82 64.82 66.32 69.32 Rancho Realized Oil Price- net of quality offset and transportation(4) US$/bbl 31-Dec-23 72.50 74.50 76.50 78.50 80.50

(1) The numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

(2) The gas price forecast is based on existing long term contracts net of transportation (if applicable) and adjusted for inflation, along with interruptible gas sales pricing based on forecasts from S&P.

(3) The Chimela oil price forecast is based on BGEC’s Brent forecast less US$16.18/bbl for quality offset and transportation costs.

(4) The Rancho Hermoso non-tariff oil price forecast is based on BGEC’s WTI forecast less US$0.50/bbl for quality offset and transportation costs. Additionally, Canacol receives tariffs of $17.36/bbl for Mirador production (currently producing at RH10), $17.36/bbl escalated with inflation for RH11 and RH16 production ($20.32/bbl in January 2024), and a tariff between $14.50/bbl and $26.00/bbl that fluctuates with Brent pricing ($20.42/bbl in January 2024).

Conventional Natural Gas, Light/Medium/Heavy Crude Oil Reserves, and Deemed Volumes Net Present Value Before & After Tax Summary(1)

Before tax After tax Net Asset Net Asset Value Value Reserve Category 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-23 31-Dec-23 (M US$)(2) (C$/share)(3) (M US$)(2) (C$/share)(3) Total Proved (1P) $ 1,116,092 $ 15.19 $ 1,114,821 $ 15.14 Total Proved + Probable (2P) $ 2,135,121 $ 54.63 $ 1,763,454 $ 40.24 Total Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) $ 3,200,751 $ 95.86 $ 2,375,662 $ 63.94

(1) The numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

(2) Net present value is stated in thousands of USD and is discounted at 10 percent. The forecast prices used in the calculation of the present value of future net revenue are based on the price deck described above. The BGEC forecast for conventional natural gas, light/medium/heavy crude oil, and deemed volume prices at December 31, 2023 are included in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form.

(3) Net asset value ("NAV") is calculated as at December 31, 2023 NPV10 less estimated net debt of US$723.5 million (being US$713.4 million of total debt plus working capital deficit of US$10 million) divided by 34.1 million basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2023. NAV calculations are converted to $CAD at December 31, 2023 effective rate of USD:CAD =1.32.



Reserve Life Index (“RLI”)(1)(2)

Reserve Category 31-Dec-22 31-Dec-23 (yrs)(3) (yrs)(4) Total Proved (1P) 5.2 4.8 Total Proved + Probable (2P) 10.0 9.9 Total Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 16.8 17.0

(1) The numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

(2) “RLI” Reserve Life Index is calculated by dividing the applicable reserves category by the annualized fourth quarter production.

(3) Calculated using average 3 month ending December 31, 2022 natural gas production of 177,985 Mcfpd or 31,225 BOEpd annualized.

(4) Calculated using average 3 month ending December 31, 2023 natural gas production of 168,127 Mcfpd or 29,496 BOEpd annualized.

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Canacol Gross Reserves and Deemed Volumes Reconciliation (1)



Total

Oil Light/Med

Crude Oil Heavy

Crude Oil Conventional

Natural Gas NGL TOTAL PROVED DEVELOPED PRODUCING (MBBL) (MBBL) (MBBL) (MMCF) (MBBL) MBOE Opening Balance (December 31, 2022) -

-

- 161,633

- 28,357

Extensions -

-

- -

- -

Improved Recovery -

-

- -

- -

Technical Revisions(2) 594

457

137 (7,193) - (668) Discoveries(4) -

-

- 5,646

- 991

Acquisitions -

-

- -

- -

Dispositions -

-

- -

- -

Economic Factors -

-

- -

- -

Production (12) (12) - (65,089) - (11,407) Closing Balance (December 31, 2023) 583

445

137 94,997

- 17,249









Total Oil Light/Med

Crude Oil Heavy

Crude Oil Conventional

Natural Gas NGL TOTAL

TOTAL PROVED (MBBL) (MBBL) (MBBL) (MMCF) (MBBL) MBOE Opening Balance (December 31, 2022) 1,023 1,023 - 333,412 - 59,516 Extensions - - - - - - Improved Recovery - - - - - - Technical Revisions(3) 512 300 212 11,934 - 2,606 Discoveries(4) - - - 6,232 - 1,093 Acquisitions - - - - - - Dispositions - - - - - - Economic Factors - - - - - - Production (12) (12) - (65,089) - (11,431) Closing Balance (December 31, 2023) 1,523 1,311 - 286,489 - 51,784







Total Oil Light/Med

Crude Oil Heavy

Crude Oil Conventional

Natural Gas NGL TOTAL TOTAL PROVED + PROBABLE (MBBL) (MBBL) (MBBL) (MMCF) (MBBL) MBOE Opening Balance (December 31, 2022) 5,725 5,725 - 619,833 - 114,467 Extensions - - - - - - Improved Recovery - - - - - - Technical Revisions(3) 725 443 282 1,304 - 954 Discoveries(4) - - - 14,598 - 2,561 Acquisitions - - - - - - Dispositions - - - - - - Economic Factors - - - - - - Production (12) (12) - (65,089) - (11,431) Closing Balance (December 31, 2023) 6,438 6,156 282 570,645 - 106,552







Total Oil Light/Med

Crude Oil Heavy

Crude Oil Conventional

Natural Gas NGL TOTAL TOTAL PROVED + PROBABLE + POSSIBLE (MBBL) (MBBL) (MBBL) (MMCF) (MBBL) MBOE Opening Balance (December 31, 2022) 13,613 13,613 - 1,010,578 - 190,908 Extensions - - - - - - Improved Recovery - - - - - - Technical Revisions(3) 1,164 769 394 (12,955) - (1,109) Discoveries(4) - - - 26,243 - 4,604 Acquisitions - - - - - - Dispositions - - - - - - Economic Factors - - - - - - Production (12) (12) - (65,089) - (11,431) Closing Balance (December 31, 2023) 14,766 14,371 - 958,777 - 182,972

(1) The numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

(2) PDP technical revisions due to transfers to PDNP as certain wells in Nelson, Clarinete, and Alboka that were producing at December 31, 2022 were not producing and awaiting workovers to restart production at December 31, 2023.

(3) Conventional natural gas technical revisions in 1P through to 3P are associated primarily with Clarinete, Pandereta, Siku, San Marcos, Aguas Vivas, Chirimia, and Toronja.

(4) Conventional natural gas discoveries are associated with Lulo, Aguas Vivas, and Cornamusa on the VIM21 block, Piña Norte and San Marcos on the Esperanza block, and Pistacho and Pandereta on the VIM5 block.

1P Reserves Metrics Reconciliation – Canacol Working Interest before Royalty(1)(2)

Calendar 2023 Three-Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Net Capital Expenditures (M$ US)(3) $ 202,923 $ 446,614 Capital Expenditures - Change in FDC (M$ US)(4) $ 2,288 $ 16,959 Total F&D (M$ US)(5) $ 205,211 $ 463,573 Net Acquisitions (M$ US) - - Total FD&A (M$ US)(6)(7) $ 205,211 $ 463,573 Reserve Additions (MMcfe) 21,084 98,623 Reserve Additions – Net Acquisitions - - Reserve Additions Including Net Acquisitions (MMcfe) 21,084 98,623 1P F&D per Mcfe (US$/Mcfe)(5) $ 9.73 $ 4.70 1P FD&A per Mcfe (US$/Mcfe)(6)(7) $ 9.73 $ 4.70

(1) The numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

(2) All values in this table are stated on a 1P (Total Proved) basis.

(3) The Corporation excludes investments on the Medellin pipeline from the F&D calculations. 2023, 2022 and 2021 capital expenditures exclude US$9 million, US$9.9 million and US$3.2 million related to expenditures on the Medellin pipeline, respectively. The Corporation also excludes expenditures on corporate assets from the F&D calculations. 2023, 2022 and 2021 capital expenditures exclude US$3.3 million, US$5 million and US$3 million related to expenditures on corporate assets.

(4) “Capital Expenditures – change in FDC” is rounded. FDC is the 1P (Total Proved) future development capital.

(5) 1P F&D – Finding and Development Costs on a 1P (Total Proved) basis.

(6) 1P FD&A - Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs on a 1P (Total Proved) basis.

(7) With the finding and development costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserve additions for that year.



2P Reserves Metrics Reconciliation – Canacol Working Interest before Royalty(1)(2)

Calendar 2023 Three-Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Net Capital Expenditures (M$ US)(3) $ 202,923 $ 446,614 Capital Expenditures - Change in FDC (M$ US)(4) $ 10,828 $ 86,508 Total F&D (M$ US)(5) $ 213,751 $ 533,122 Net Acquisitions (M$ US) - - Total FD&A (M$ US)(6)(7) $ 213,751 $ 533,122 Reserve Additions (MMcfe) 20,035 168,340 Reserve Additions – Net Acquisitions - - Reserve Additions Including Net Acquisitions (MMcfe) 20,035 168,340 2P F&D per Mcf (US$/Mcfe)(5) $ 10.67 $ 3.17 2P FD&A per Mcf (US$/Mcfe)(6)(7) $ 10.67 $ 3.17

(1) The numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

(2) All values in this table are stated on a 2P (Total Proved + Probable) basis.

(3) The Corporation excludes investments on the Medellin pipeline from the F&D calculations. 2023, 2022 and 2021 capital expenditures exclude US$9 million, US$9.9 million and US$3.2 million related to expenditures on the Medellin pipeline, respectively. The Corporation also excludes expenditures on corporate assets from the F&D calculations. 2023, 2022 and 2021 capital expenditures exclude US$3.3 million, US$5 million and US$3 million related to expenditures on corporate assets.

(4) “Capital Expenditures – change in FDC” is rounded. FDC is the 2P (Total Proved + Probable) future development capital.

(5) 2P F&D – Finding and Development Costs on a 2P (Total Proved + Probable) basis.

(6) 2P FD&A - Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs on a 2P (Total Proved + Probable) basis.

(7) With the finding and development costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserve additions for that year.



3P Natural Gas Reserves Metrics Reconciliation – Canacol Working Interest before Royalty(1)(2)

Calendar 2023 Three-Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Net Capital Expenditures (M$ US)(3) $ 202,923 $ 446,614 Capital Expenditures - Change in FDC (M$ US)(4) $ 11,313 $ 84,208 Total F&D (M$ US)(5) $ 214,236 $ 530,822 Net Acquisitions (M$ US) - - Total FD&A (M$ US)(6)(7) $ 214,236 $ 530,822 Reserve Additions (MMcfe) 19,923 290,114 Reserve Additions – Net Acquisitions - - Reserve Additions Including Net Acquisitions (MMcfe) 19,923 290,114 3P F&D per Mcf (US$/Mcfe)(5) $ 10.75 $ 1.83 3P FD&A per Mcf (US$/Mcfe)(6)(7) $ 10.75 $ 1.83

(1) The numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

(2) All values in this table are stated on a 3P (Total Proved + Probable + Possible) basis.

(3) The Corporation excludes investments on the Medellin pipeline from the F&D calculations. 2023, 2022 and 2021 capital expenditures exclude US$9 million, US$9.9 million and US$3.2 million related to expenditures on the Medellin pipeline, respectively. The Corporation also excludes expenditures on corporate assets from the F&D calculations. 2023, 2022 and 2021 capital expenditures exclude US$3.3 million, US$5 million and US$3 million related to expenditures on corporate assets.

(4) “Capital Expenditures – change in FDC” is rounded. FDC is the 3P (Total Proved + Probable + Possible) future development capital.

(5) 3P F&D – Finding and Development Costs on a 3P (Total Proved + Probable + Possible) basis.

(6) 3P FD&A - Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs on a 3P (Total Proved + Probable + Possible) basis.

(7) With the finding and development costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserve additions for that year.



The recovery and reserve and deemed volume estimates of conventional natural gas and light/medium/heavy crude oil are estimates only. There is no guarantee that the estimated reserves and deemed volumes will be recovered, and actual reserves of conventional natural gas and light/medium/heavy crude oil and deemed volumes may prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided.

