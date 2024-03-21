ProKidney Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company"), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

“We are very excited about the future of ProKidney. Building on the positive interim Phase 2 data that we released last Fall for rilparencel (which we sometimes refer to as REACT®) demonstrating the potential to preserve kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and advanced kidney disease, we look forward to the REGEN-007 Phase 2 interim data readout mid-year,” said Bruce Culleton, Chief Executive Officer at ProKidney. “Our clinical data to date have shown that rilparencel may meet a current unmet medical need by preserving kidney function and delaying the onset of dialysis in high-risk patients with CKD caused by type 2 diabetes. Rilparencel has the potential to be very meaningful to this high-risk patient population where there are limited options for care outside of preparing for transplantation or dialysis.”

Corporate Updates

  • Appointment of Dr. Bruce Culleton as ProKidney CEO. In November, the Company announced Dr. Bruce Culleton assumed the role of the CEO and joined the ProKidney board of directors. Dr. Culleton joined ProKidney in July 2023 as Executive Vice President of Clinical Development and Commercialization. Dr. Culleton has dedicated his 25-year professional career to improving the health and quality of life of patients with kidney disease and held executive leadership positions at Baxter Healthcare and CVS Kidney Care, a wholly owned subsidiary of CVS Health.
  • Appointment of Nikhil Pereira-Kamath as Chief Business Officer. As CBO, Mr. Pereira-Kamath has global responsibility for commercial strategy, defining the Company’s growth and partnering activities, and overseeing the Company’s project management, business development and investor relations, bringing with him over a decade of experience as a seasoned entrepreneur in addition to a strong foundation in finance. Mr. Periera-Kamath had previously joined ProKidney in July 2023 as Vice President of Business Development & Innovative Solutions. Prior to joining ProKidney, he was Chief Executive Officer and subsequently Chairman of the Board, a role he continues to hold, of Africa Healthcare Network (AHN), the largest independent provider of dialysis and kidney care in sub-Saharan Africa.

Clinical Development Updates

  • Reported positive interim Phase 2 RMCL-002 study data in November, demonstrating the potential of rilparencel to preserve kidney function in moderate and high-risk patients with CKD caused by type 2 diabetes. Updated data include information from 83 patients enrolled in the RMCL-002 study and demonstrated a safety profile in line with previous rilparencel Phase 1 & 2 trials, and similar to that of a kidney biopsy.
  • As disclosed in November 2023, overall, the updated RMCL-002 data showed preservation of kidney function in several patient groups with advanced CKD caused by type 2 diabetes. Patients with Stage 4 CKD with severe albuminuria-- broadly viewed to have the highest risk of kidney failure and where there remains a significant unmet clinical need-- showed the most potential benefit. Full results from RMCL-002 are expected in 1H 2024.
  • Based on these emerging results, as disclosed in November 2023, the Company is updating its ongoing PROACT 1 Phase 3 clinical study (REGEN-006) protocol to focus on patients with higher risk of kidney failure. In the PROACT 1 Phase 3 clinical study, the eGFR enrollment range will be modified from the current range of ≥20 to ≤ 50 ml/min/1.73m2 to a new range of ≥20 to ≤ 35 ml/min/1.73m2. The Company believes that this focus on the most severe patients will better align with RMCL-002 results and clinical feedback. No changes are planned for the Phase 3 trial, PROACT 2 (REGEN-016), which is currently ≥20 to ≤ 44 ml/min/1.73m2. Maintaining the eGFR enrollment range of PROACT 2, which includes the CKD Stage 3b population, will enable the Company to seek a broader commercial label. Manufacturing has been temporarily paused while ProKidney amends the PROACT 1 protocol and concurrently, in response to Qualified Person Audit, optimizes capabilities to meet EU and Global manufacturing and quality management system standards for Phase 3 studies and prepares for transition to commercial manufacturing. No safety events were responsible for this pause and the Company expects PROACT 1 will resume, and PROACT 2 will commence, enrollment in mid-2024.
  • Interim results from the ongoing REGEN-007 Phase 2 open-label trial of rilparencel in patients with stage 3 and 4 CKD caused by type 2 diabetes is expected in mid-2024, with full Cohort 1 12 month follow up data anticipated in 1H 2025.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Liquidity: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023, totaled $363.0 million, compared to $490.3 million on December 31, 2022. We expect that our existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities held at December 31, 2023, will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the fourth quarter of 2025.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $106.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $82.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase of $24.6 million was driven primarily by increases in clinical trial costs related to our Phase 3 program of approximately $16.6 million. Additionally, we have seen increases in cash and equity compensation costs of approximately $17.2 million as we continue to hire additional personnel in the areas of clinical development, quality, manufacturing, and biostatistics to support our ongoing clinical trials. Further, we have seen increases in other research and development costs of approximately $4.7 million primarily related to additional spending on manufacturing improvements, materials and professional fees. These costs have been offset by decreases in equity-based payments for services rendered by a third party in the year ended December 31, 2022.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $44.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared $70.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease of $26.1 million has been primarily driven by decreases of $33.0 million associated with the recognition of equity-based compensation costs in 2022 for shares sold at less than their fair value prior to the business combination Additionally, there have been decreases in costs related to equity-based compensation and costs related to the business combination that occurred in 2022. These decreases have been offset by increases in professional fees and cash compensation costs of approximately $7.3 million and $4.7 million, respectively.

Net Loss Before Noncontrolling Interest: Net loss before noncontrolling interest was $135.4 million and $148.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Shares outstanding: Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 totaled 228,178,263.

ProKidney Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for share data)
 December 31, 2023  December 31, 2022 
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$60,649  $490,252 
Marketable securities 302,301    
Interest receivable 1,375    
Prepaid assets 3,399   2,624 
Prepaid clinical 6,413   10,459 
Other current assets 9   1,384 
Total current assets 374,146   504,719 
      
Fixed assets, net 42,143   10,708 
Right of use assets, net 4,263   2,356 
Intangible assets, net    213 
Total assets$420,552  $517,996 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit/Members' Equity     
Accounts payable$5,098  $3,044 
Lease liabilities 803   493 
Accrued expenses and other 17,665   7,336 
Income taxes payable 1,472    
Total current liabilities 25,038   10,873 
      
Income tax payable, net of current portion 568   278 
Lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,610   1,906 
Total liabilities 29,216   13,057 
Commitments and contingencies     
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,494,732   1,601,555 
      
Shareholders’ deficit / members' equity:     
Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 59,880,347 and 61,540,231 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 6   6 
Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 168,297,916 and 171,578,320 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 17   18 
Additional paid-in capital 36,114   7,476 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 130    
Accumulated deficit (1,139,663)  (1,104,116)
Total shareholders' deficit / members’ equity (1,103,396)  (1,096,616)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit/members' equity$420,552  $517,996 


ProKidney Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
  2023  2022  2021 
Operating expenses         
Research and development $106,707  $82,070  $46,255 
General and administrative  44,815   70,937   8,855 
Total operating expenses  151,522   153,007   55,110 
Operating loss  (151,522)  (153,007)  (55,110)
          
Other income (expense):         
Interest income  22,083   5,983   2 
Interest expense  (12)  (215)   
Net loss before income taxes  (129,451)  (147,239)  (55,108)
Income tax expense  5,996   896   38 
Net loss before noncontrolling interest  (135,447)  (148,135)  (55,146)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  (99,979)  (40,103)   
Net loss available to Class A ordinary shareholders $(35,468) $(108,032) $(55,146)
          
Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding:(1)         
Basic and diluted  61,714,225   61,540,231    
Net loss per share attributable to Class A ordinary shares:(1)         
Basic and diluted $(0.57) $(0.23)   

(1) The Company analyzed the calculation of net loss per share for periods prior to the business combination with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (the “Business Combination”), on July 11, 2022 and determined that it resulted in values that would not be meaningful to the users of the consolidated financial statements, as the capital structure completely changed as a result of the Business Combination. Therefore, net loss per share information has not been presented for periods prior to the Business Combination. The basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Class A ordinary shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022, represents only the period after the Business Combination to December 31, 2022.


ProKidney Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  Years Ended December 31, 
  2023  2022  2021 
Cash flows from operating activities         
Net loss before noncontrolling interest $(135,447) $(148,135) $(55,146)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss before noncontrolling interest to net cash flows used in operating activities:         
Depreciation and amortization  3,853   3,036   1,984 
Equity-based compensation  30,846   74,469   699 
Gain on marketable securities, net  (6,018)      
Loss on disposal of equipment  23       
Changes in operating assets and liabilities         
Interest receivable  (1,375)      
Prepaid and other assets  4,648   (7,231)  (5,704)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  11,639   494   7,868 
Income taxes payable  1,762   278    
Net cash flows used in operating activities  (90,069)  (77,089)  (50,299)
          
Cash flows used in investing activities         
Proceeds from sale of equipment        1 
Net cash from SCS     108    
Purchases of marketable securities  (471,604)      
Sales of marketable securities  175,818       
Purchase of equipment and facility expansion  (34,197)  (1,846)  (5,192)
Net cash flows used in investing activities  (329,983)  (1,738)  (5,191)
          
Cash flows from financing activities         
Payments on finance leases  (52)  (32)  (30)
Proceeds from Business Combination, including PIPE financing, net of associated costs of $37,856     542,503    
Borrowings under related party notes payable     35,000    
Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares  (9,499)      
Repayment of related party notes payable     (35,000)   
Net cash contribution     6,050   71,500 
Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities  (9,551)  548,521   71,470 
          
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  (429,603)  469,694   15,980 
Cash, beginning of period  490,252   20,558   4,578 
Cash, end of period $60,649  $490,252  $20,558 
          
Supplemental cash flow information:         
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $2,857  $1,950  $68 
          
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:         
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $2,594  $1,491  $ 
Exchange of Class B ordinary shares $9,500  $  $ 
Impact of equity transactions and compensation on redeemable noncontrolling interest $2,577  $5,828  $ 
Change in redemption value of noncontrolling interest $79  $    
Equipment and facility expansion included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $218  $51  $1,295 