Theratechnologies Appoints Jordan Zwick to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced the appointment of Jordan Zwick, Chief Business Officer at Mirador Therapeutics Inc., to its Board of Directors and as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee.



“We welcome Jordan Zwick to the Board as an important addition to our esteemed group of advisors,” said Dawn Svoronos, Chair of the Board of Directors at Theratechnologies. “With his extensive experience in the U.S. biotech and pharmaceutical industry, coupled with expertise in global finance, business development and corporate strategy, Mr. Zwick will help to guide Theratechnologies as the Company works towards generating near-term profitability through sales of current products and the acquisition or in-licensing of other commercial assets.”

“It’s an honor to join the Board of Directors at Theratechnologies and help contribute to the Company’s success at key milestones, including business development and corporate strategy objectives. I look forward to collaborating with my board colleagues and the management team to drive shareholder value and make a profound impact on the patients we serve,” said Jordan Zwick.

Mr. Zwick currently serves as Chief Business Officer at Mirador Therapeutics, which recently launched with over US$400 million in financing to accelerate the next generation of precision medicines for immune-mediated diseases. Previously he was a strategic advisor to Prometheus Biosciences, prior to its sale to Merck in June 2023. Mr. Zwick has vast executive industry operational experience at companies such as Amarin, InflaRx, Salix Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health. As part of the team that sold Salix to what is now Bausch Health Companies for US$14.5 billion in 2015, he eventually became Head of Strategy at the Salix business unit responsible for leading all business development transactions, alliance management, strategic planning and portfolio management, playing a key role in the turnaround story of Bausch Health. Over the course of his career, he has successfully led capital raises and the search, evaluation, and execution of a variety of transactions in the life sciences sector. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science from Florida Atlantic University and an M.B.A. from the University of San Francisco.

With the appointment of Jordan Zwick, the Company’s Audit Committee will now comprise three independent members including Gerald Lacoste and Frank Holler as Chair.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

