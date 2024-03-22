Grieg Seafood ASA: Key Information relating to proposed cash dividend to be paid by Grieg Seafood ASA

Dividend amount: 1.75 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 19 June 2024

Ex-date: 20 June 2024

Record date: 21 June 2024

Payment date: 27 June 2024

Date of approval: The proposed cash dividend is subject to approval by the annual general meeting of Grieg Seafood ASA on 19 June 2024.

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, and in British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.