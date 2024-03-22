[Latest] India Luxury Hotel Market Size/Share Worth USD 62.2 Billion by 2032 at a 8.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “India Luxury Hotel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Resorts, Others), By Category (Chain, Independent), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of India Luxury Hotel Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 29.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 32.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 62.2 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Indian Luxury Hotel Market: Overview

A luxury hotel is a high-end accommodation facility that surpasses conventional standards, offering a premium and opulent experience to guests. Characterized by exceptional service, sophisticated design, and lavish amenities.

The luxury hotel market in India is witnessing dynamic trends reflecting changing consumer preferences and industry dynamics. Customized experiences tailored to individual tastes, wellness offerings, and sustainability practices have become prominent.

The integration of technology, such as contactless check-ins and smart room features, aligns with modern expectations. Unique collaborations between luxury hotel chains and local businesses enhance the cultural and culinary experiences offered to guests.

The rise of experiential travel has led to an emphasis on curated activities, including local tours and authentic cultural engagements.

Additionally, eco-friendly initiatives, from sustainable architecture to responsible sourcing of materials, are gaining importance, reflecting a growing consciousness towards environmental impact. As India’s economy continues to grow, the luxury hotel market is evolving to meet the diverse demands of both domestic and international luxury travelers.

By type, the business hotels segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2023-2032. Current trends in Indian luxury business hotels emphasize technology integration for seamless experiences, eco-friendly practices, and flexible workspaces to cater to the evolving needs of business travelers.

By category, chain operated hotels segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. In the Indian luxury hotel market, key trends in chain-operated hotels include a focus on sustainable practices, integration of advanced technology for enhanced guest experiences, curated wellness offerings, and personalized services. These trends reflect evolving consumer preferences and contribute to the growth and competitiveness of luxury hotel chains in India.

South India burgeoning luxury hotel market is propelled by a fusion of cultural richness and burgeoning business hubs. The rise of experiential travel, demand for sustainable and wellness-focused offerings, and a growing affluent middle class further drive the demand for upscale accommodations.

The region’s historical landmarks, IT-driven corporate travel, and a growing affluent demographic contribute to the demand for upscale hospitality experiences, shaping key trends in the luxury hotel market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 32.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 62.2 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 29.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Category and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Country Scope India Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Custom Market Insights has comprehensively analyzed India luxury hotel market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict depth scenarios of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Indian luxury hotel industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

India Luxury Hotel Market: Regional Analysis

India luxury hotel market is segmented into South India, North India, West India and East India. South India dominated the global market in 2022 with a market share of 45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2023-2032.

South India plays a pivotal role in propelling the luxury hotel market in India due to its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and growing economic influence. The region’s historical attractions, such as ancient temples and palaces, coupled with scenic destinations, attract both domestic and international high-end travellers.

Cities like Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, being major IT hubs, contribute significantly to business tourism, fostering the demand for luxury accommodations. South India’s culinary delights, traditional art forms, and wellness practices also enhance the appeal of luxury experiences.

As the region witnesses economic growth, an increasing affluent class and corporate travel further boost the demand for upscale hospitality. The incorporation of cultural allure, business opportunities, and a rising affluent demographic positions South India as a driving force in shaping and expanding the luxury hotel market across the country.

List of the prominent players in the Indian Luxury Hotel Market:





List of the prominent players in the Indian Luxury Hotel Market:

OYO

Lemon Tree Hotel

Treebo

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

InterContinental Hotel Groups

Marriott International

Radisson Blue Hotels

Shangri La Hotels & Resorts

Taj Hotels Resorts & Places

The Lalit Hotels

The Leela Palace

The Oberoi Group

The Park Hotels

Bharat Hotels Limited

Hotel Leela Venture Limited

ITC Hotels Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Sarovar Hotels Private Limited

Marriott Hotels India Private Limited

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Others

Marriott International aims to expand its India portfolio to 250 hotels by 2025, with plans to open over 100 properties in at least ten new cities, according to CNBC-TV18. The hotel chain currently operates 140 hotels across the country.

The Indian Luxury Hotel Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Business Hotels

Airport Hotels

Suite Hotels

Resorts

Others

By Category

Chain

Independent

Reasons to Purchase India Luxury Hotel Market Report

India Luxury Hotel Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

India Luxury Hotel Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

India Luxury Hotel Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

India Luxury Hotel Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

