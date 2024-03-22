Final Results, Notice of AGM, Updated NAV

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023, Notice of AGM and updated unaudited NAV

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

22 March 2024

The Company is pleased to report that it has published its annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 may also be downloaded from the Company’s website at https://senecavct.co.uk/reports-documents/.

A copy of the annual report and financial statements will also be submitted shortly to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM") and will be available for inspection at the NSM, which is situated at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The annual report contains a notice of the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The Company’s AGM will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 at the Company’s registered address 9 The Parks, Haydock, WA12 0JQ.

For any shareholders wishing to attend the AGM this year in person, we request that you please inform us in advance by e-mailing enquiries@senecavct.co.uk so that we may register your attendance with the facilities manager in order to issue you with the appropriate attendance pass.

For those unable to attend, we will be hosting our bi-annual shareholder update presentation with a question and answer (Q&A) session included, starting at 11:00 a.m. on 7 May 2024. Shareholders should note that only the formal business set out in the notice of AGM will be considered at the AGM and we encourage shareholders to attend the presentation and ask questions prior to the AGM. Further details about the shareholder update presentation can be found on the Company’s website at https://senecavct.co.uk/shareholder-update/may-2024/ .

As a result of a reduction in share prices of some of the B share pool’s AIM quoted investments since the year end, the B share pool’s updated unaudited NAV is 63.8p per B share as at 20 March 2024.

The share prices of both Ordinary share pool AIM quoted investments Arecor and Scancell also decreased since the year end, which has resulted in an updated Ordinary share pool unaudited NAV of 16.9p per Ordinary share as at 20 March 2024.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

