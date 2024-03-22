Notice convening Extraordinary General Meeting in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S





We hereby convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S on Friday 26 April 2024 at 10.00 a.m. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in English and as a completely electronic general meeting.

Agenda and further documents can be found on the website: investor.maersk.com.

Contact person: Head of Board Secretariat, Anne Pindborg, tel.: +45 33 63 36 61



