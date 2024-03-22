Svitzer Publishes Prospectus Related to Listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Copenhagen, 22 March 2024 – Today, Svitzer A/S (Svitzer) has published a prospectus forming the basis for admission to trading and official listing of the shares of Svitzer Group A/S (Svitzer Group) on Nasdaq Copenhagen, following the expected demerger of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S’ (APMM) towage and marine services activities. The demerger is subject to approval at APMM’s extraordinary general meeting convened to be held on 26 April 2024.



The following information is available on www.svitzer.com/investor:

The prospectus published by Svitzer A/S on 22 March 2024

An information brochure in Danish, which contains an introduction to Svitzer’s business, a Q&A, and a description of the demerger and the delivery of shares

Further details on the demerger and listing of Svitzer Group are available on investor.maersk.com, including the statutory demerger documents.





Anticipated timetable for principal events of the demerger and listing of Svitzer Group:

Publication by APMM of the demerger plan and demerger statement as well as notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of APMM 22 March 2024 Publication of the prospectus by Svitzer 22 March 2024 Publication of trading statement for first quarter 2024 by Svitzer 25 April 2024 Extraordinary general meeting of APMM 26 April 2024 Cut-off date (last day of trading in APMM shares including Svitzer and related towage and marine services activities) 29 April 2024 at 5.00 p.m. (CEST) First day of trading in the shares of Svitzer Group on Nasdaq Copenhagen 30 April 2024 Record date (the time of specification of the APMM shareholders that are to receive shares in Svitzer Group in connection with the demerger) 1 May 2024 at 5.59 p.m. (CEST) Delivery of shares of Svitzer Group in Euronext Securities to receiving shareholders 2 May 2024

Changes to the timetable may occur, which will then be published via Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Retail investor event

APMM will be hosting an information meeting for its retail shareholders, where Svitzer’s management will present the Svitzer business. The meeting will be held on 8 April 2024 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. CEST at Comwell Copenhagen Portside, Alexandriagade 1, 2150 Copenhagen. APMM shareholders can sign up via the shareholder portal on https://investor.maersk.com/. Last day for sign up is 4 April 2024.

ENDS





About Svitzer

As a leading, global towage and marine services provider, Svitzer’s core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.





For further information, please contact:

Anders Crillesen, Global Head of Communications

T: +45 27791286

E: anders.crillesen@svitzer.com





