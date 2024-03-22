EPSO-G Group publishes consolidated audited operating and financial results for 2023

EPSO-G, a group of energy transmission and exchange companies (company code 302826889), with its registered office located at Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania.

EPSO-G publishes the consolidated audited financial and operating results of the Group, which includes the holding company EPSO-G, as well as its subsidiaries: Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy Cells, Litgrid, and Tetas.

Key financial indicators for 2023:

Key financial indicators 2023 2022 Change, % Revenue, EUR million 478.9 589.9 -18.8 EBITDA, EUR million 101.3 -11.4 n/a Net profit, EUR million 53.8. -42.5 n/a ROE (last 12 months), % 20.1 -17.0 - Net debt, EUR million 83.5 -28.6 n/a Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 59.2 63.6 -6.9 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 24.0 24.7 -2.7 Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), % 9.0 9.9 - Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 1.4 - -

*Regulated revenue, expenses and profitability indicators are recalculated due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability indicator approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). The calculation of adjusted indicators involves estimating adjustments for previous period revenue, which has already been approved by the decision of the NERC when determining regulated transmission prices for the reporting period. It also includes estimating deviations of the actual profitability from the regulated profitability approved by the NERC, which will be taken into consideration when determining transmission prices for future periods.

The EPSO-G Group’s financial statements, the annual report and the independent auditor’s report, as well as a press release enclosed.

