Global Cultured Meat Market Research Report 2023 Featuring Notable Patent Holders - Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat, JUST, UPSIDE Foods (Memphis Meats), Perfect Day Foods

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Cultured Meat - Market Size, Trends, Competitors, and Forecasts (2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2040, a projected 60% of the meat will be created from cells grown within bioreactors and sold across grocery stores and restaurants worldwide.

This report reveals all major market competitors worldwide, including their strategic advantages, core technologies, and products under development. It describes the current state of cultured meat research, as well as emerging technologies, patents, funding events, scientific papers, strategic partnerships, and the market's presumed trajectory toward global adoption.

The rise of the cultured meat market will be supported by the sustainability of the process, as well as the industry's ability to provide "tailor-made nutrition" through its meat and seafood products. Recent surveys indicate that nearly 50% of consumers do not have reservations about consuming cultured meat. Over the next 10 to 20 years, the cultured meat market is projected to act as a major disruptor to the conventional meat market.

The number of startups focused on developing cultured meat (and the required cell culture media, supplements, and methods to produce them) has been rising year after year. There are now an impressive 99 companies worldwide developing cultured meat components, services, and end-products, compared to only four in 2016. Additionally, nearly 40 life science firms have declared and formally launched products to supply market competitors with the essential inputs they need to support cultured meat and seafood production.

Because cultured meat is an early-stage industry, the language to describe it is evolving in real-time. Currently, company executives use a range of terms to describe the field, including but not limited to cultured meat, cultivated meat, cell-based meat, clean meat, cellular agriculture, and lab-grown meat, as well as slaughter-free meat and ethically grown meat, to a lesser extent.

The potential of cultured meat has captured the imagination of investors, researchers, and consumers alike. Although the cultured meat market is a nascent industry, 2020 was a landmark year because a cultured chicken product developed by the company Eat Just made its debut on a restaurant menu in Singapore, after the country's food agency approved its sale to the public. The regulatory approval of this cellular food product within Singapore provides hope that other regulatory approvals could follow worldwide.

Flow of capital into the cultured meat industry has also grown substantially in recent years, reaching approximately $1.0 billion per year. Major investments within the cultured meat market have included Cargill's investment into Memphis Meats and Aleph Farms, as well as Tyson Foods Venture Fund's investments into Memphis Meats and Future Meat Technologies.

Wealthy investors are also piling into the cultured meat market. For example, billionaires Bill Gates and Richard Branson joined with Tyson Foods, DFJ, Atomico, and Cargill to invest in the Silicon Valley start-up Memphis Meats. The start-up company rose to fame when it produced the world's first lab-grown meatballs made by cultivating cow muscle tissue within a sterile environment. Another notable name in cultured meat investing is Dr. Rick Klausner, who is a lead investor in the Dutch company Meatable.

He is the former director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) and former Executive Director of Global Health for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Additionally, the cultured meat industry has witnessed public-sector R&D funding awards within the U.S. and the European Union, and China signed a $300 million deal to buy lab-grown meat produced in Israel in a deal that openly signals its intent to supply cultured meat to its massive population of 1.4 billion citizens.

The main objectives of this cultured meat report are to provide the reader with the following details:

The history and science of cultured meat production

Benefits and advantages of cultured meat production

Production technologies to support cultured meat production

Emerging applications within the cultured meat market

Cost of cell culture medium to support cultured meat production

Cell lines, culture media, scaffolding, and bioprocess designs to support cultured meat production

The geographic distribution of cultured meat research laboratories

Funding opportunities for research into cultured meat production

Rates and volumes of scientific publications about cultured meat technologies

Collaborative researchers within the cultured meat market

Granted and pending patents for cultured meat products and technologies

Capital investments into cultured meat companies

Leading investors funding the cultured meat market

The number and global distribution of cultured meat companies

Current cultured meat products under development

Strategic partnerships within the cultured meat industry

Estimated time for cultured meat products to reach commercialization and widespread adoption

Timelines and requirements for cultured meat to reach cost parity with conventional meat

Government regulation of cultured meat by region

Global consumption and market size for the conventional meat market

Anticipated disruption timeline for the conventional meat market

Global market size for cultured meat, segmented by geography and meat type

Future market size for the cultured meat, segmented by geography, meat type, and year

Profiles of all known cultured meat companies and their products under development

Key Topics Covered:

1. CULTURED MEAT OVERVIEW

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Executive Summary

2. HISTORY, SCIENCE, & TECHNOLOGY OF CULTURED MEAT

2.1 Nomenclature

2.2 History of Cultured Meat

2.3 The Science of Cultured Meat

2.3.1 Cell Lines

2.3.2 Cell Culture Media

2.3.3 Bioprocess Design

2.3.4 Scaffolding

2.3.5 End Product Considerations

3. POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF CULTURED MEAT

3.1 Sustainability

3.2 Environmental Benefits

3.3 Animal Welfare

3.4 Food Safety

3.5 Novel Foods

4. PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL ASPECTS OF CULTURED MEAT

4.1 Structure and Texture

4.2 Color

4.3 Flavor

4.4 Nutritional Composition

5. CULTURE MEAT PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGIES AND ADVANCES

5.1 Step 1: Acquisition of Seed Cells

5.2 Step 2: Large-Scale Expansion of Seed Cells

5.3 Step 3: Induced Differentiation of Seed Cells

5.4 Step 4: Assembly of Cultured Cells into Meat Products

5.5 Technical Challenges for Large-Scale Production of Cultured Meat

5.6 Additional Emerging Applications of Cultured Meat Technology

5.7 Cultured Meat Reaching the Retail Market: Possible Scenarios

6. ANALYSIS OF CULTURE MEDIUM COSTS FOR LAB-GROWN MEAT

6.1 Cost Breakdown of Pharmaceutical Grade Culture Media

6.2 Cost Breakdown of Food Grade Basal Medium Ingredients

6.3 Potential Scenarios to Reduce Cell Culture Medium Cost

6.3.1 Projected Cost and Fold Reduction (Cost Comparisons)

7. RESEARCH LANDSCAPE

7.1 Cell Line Research at ETH Zurich

7.2 Culture Media Research at New Castle University

7.3 Research at University of Wisconsin, Madison for Scaffolding

7.4 Research on Bioprocess Design at the University of BATH

7.5 Cultured Meat Research Lab Database

7.6 Scientific Publications on Cultured Meat

8. PATENT LANDSCAPE

8.1 Types of Patent Claims

8.2 Notable Patent Holders in Cultured Meat

8.2.1 Impossible Foods

8.2.3 Beyond Meat

8.2.4 JUST

8.2.5 UPSIDE Foods (Memphis Meats)

8.2.6 Perfect Day Foods

8.3 Patent Applications for Scaffolds

9. INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE

9.1 Capital Invested by Type of Cultured Meat

9.3 Cultured Meat Companies by Size of Investment

9.4 Agronomics: The Largest Investor

9.5 Public Sector Investments in Cultured Meat Sector

9.6 A Bird's-Eye View of Investments in Cultured Meat Sector

10. CULTURED MEAT INDUSTRY: CURRENT STATUS, BREAKTHROUGHS, AND HISTORIC EVENTS

10.1 Global Presence of Cultured Meat Companies

10.2 Cultured Meat Products under Development

10.3 Share of Companies by Product Type

10.4 Cultured Meat Industry's Landmark Events

10.5 Major Recent Developments in Cultured Meat Sector

10.6 Tasting Events

10.7 The Leading Edge of Cultured Meat Production

10.8 Time for Cultured Meat to Reach the Market

10.9 Current Limitations in Cultured Meat Industry

10.10 The Race toward Pilot Plant Setup

10.11 Hybrid Products: The First to Reach the Market

10.12 Cost Parity of Cultured Meat with Conventional Meat

10.13 World's First Cultured Meat Facility in Israel

10.14 Proliferation of Cultured Meat Nonprofits

11. STARTUP LANDSCAPE

11.1 Complete List of Cultured Meat Startups

11.2 New Startups Focusing on Enabling Technologies

11.3 Startups Specializing in the Development of Growth Factors

12. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

12.1 Australia-New Zealand

12.2 Canada

12.3 United States

12.4 European Union

12.5 United Kingdom

12.6 Singapore

12.7 Japan

13. CULTURED MEAT MARKET: MARKET SIZE, TRENDS, AND FUTURE PROJECTIONS

13.1 Global Market for Conventional Meat by Type

13.2 Changing Landscape of Global Meat Market

13.4 Global Market for Cultured Meat by Geography, with Forecasts through 2032

13.5 Global Market for Cultured Meat by Type, with Forecasts through 2032

14. COMPANY PROFILES: A Selection of Companies Featured

Agulos Biotech, LLC

Aleph Farms

Balletic Foods

Because Animals

Bene Meat Technologies AS

Biftek, Inc.

BioBQ

BioFood Systems

Cass Materials Pty Ltd.

Cell Guidance Systems Ltd.

CellMEAT

CellX

Cellivate Technologies

Celltainer Biotech BV

CellulaREvolution

Cellular Agriculture, Ltd.

Clear Meat Private Limited

Core Biogenesis

Cubiq Foods

Cultured Blood

Diverse Farms

East Just, Inc.

Finless Foods, Inc.

Fork & Goode

Future Fields

Future Meat Technologies

Gelatex Technologies, Ltd.

HCS Pharma

Heuros

Lab Farm Foods

Luyef Biotechnologies

Magic Valley, Pty, Ltd.

MagicCavier

Matrix Meats

MeaTech D Ltd.

Meatable

Metalytics, Inc.

Mirai Foods AG

Mission Barns

Mogale Meat Co.

Mosa Meat

Multus Media

Novel Farms, Inc.

ORF Genetics Ltd.

Orbillion Bio

Ospin Modular Bioprocessing

Peace of Meat

Perfect Day Foods

Roslin Technologies Ltd.

Shiok Meats

SingCell Tx Pte. Ltd

Unicorn Biotechnologies

Upside Foods, Inc.

Vivax Bio

Vow

White Board Foods

Wildtype

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ya4ynp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.