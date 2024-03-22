Ontex ranked top 10 of Belgian patent applicants

Reconfirming Ontex’s leadership in fast-follower innovation

Innovation in retail brands and healthcare keeps care products performant and affordable in times of inflation

Innovations registered in Belgium and Europe to spread to North America and beyond, in baby care, feminine care and adult care

Aalst, Belgium, March 22, 2024 – Ontex, a leading international provider of personal care solutions, is proud to announce that it has secured a place in the top 10 of Belgian applicants at the European Patent Office (EPO) for the year 2023, for the second year in a row.

Maintaining its position at number 8, Ontex reconfirms its commitment to research and development for the improvement of baby care, feminine care and adult care. The technology behind the patent applications was developed in close collaboration with customers, suppliers, consumer groups and other partners. The fourth quarter of 2023 witnessed a surge in patent filings and grants for Ontex, beating its own record of number of applications. Ontex currently holds more than 600 patents and applications and further included 15 new patent families to its portfolio in 2023.

Annick De Poorter , Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer at Ontex, commented: “I am proud Ontex is ranked in the patent application top 10, alongside Belgian multinational companies, prestigious universities and research institutes. Ontex’s dedication to innovation in private label aligns with evolving consumer needs, particularly during economic periods marked by inflation. Our innovations provide protection, comfort, and fit at competitive prices, all while prioritizing sustainability. This makes everyday life easier for people of all generations.”

