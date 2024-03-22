RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2024-03-22
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1,00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 1,000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|5,300
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|2.623 %
|Lowest yield
|2.617 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.626 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2024-03-22
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 1,000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,100
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|2.333 %
|Lowest yield
|2.330 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.336 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2024-03-22
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 1,000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,250
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|16
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|2.337 %
|Lowest yield
|2.329 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.339 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|69.77