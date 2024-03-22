RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-03-22
Loan1059
Coupon1,00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000  +/- 1,000
Total bid volume, SEK mln5,300
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids14
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.623 %
Lowest yield2.617 %
Highest accepted yield2.626 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 

 

Auction date2024-03-22
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 1,000
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,100
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.333 %
Lowest yield2.330 %
Highest accepted yield2.336 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 


Auction date2024-03-22
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 1,000
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,250
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids16 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.337 %
Lowest yield2.329 %
Highest accepted yield2.339 %
% accepted at highest yield       69.77 

 