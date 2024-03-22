Transfection Technologies Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2028, Driven by Advances and Growing Demand for Therapeutic Delivery

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transfection Technologies Market by Product (Kits, Equipment), Method (Physical (Electroporation, Microinjection), Biochemical (Lipofection, Calcium Phosphate), Viral), Application (Biomedical Research, Therapeutic Delivery) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transfection technologies market is anticipated to achieve a significant milestone by expanding to a valuation of USD 1.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

This substantial growth projection from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2023 is underpinned by technological enhancements in physical transfection methods, intensified R&D in cell biology, a surge in personalized medicine, and an increasing demand for cutting-edge therapeutic products.

Among various products, kits and reagents emerged as the dominant segment in 2022 in the transfection technologies industry. This segment's growth is fueled by the escalating requirement for premium quality reagents essential for the efficient transfection of nucleic acids into cells. Additionally, these technologies are gaining momentum owing to their crucial role in developing personalized medicine approaches and high-efficacy therapeutics.

The North American region exhibited its stronghold over the transfection technologies landscape in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through the forecast period of 2023-2028. The region's leading position can be ascribed to its robust network of academic and research institutions involved in pivotal drug discovery initiatives. Furthermore, with investments in biologics and advanced dosage forms ascending, along with efforts to expedite drug development timelines, North America showcases a thriving ecosystem fostering the growth of transfection technologies.

Numerous insights from the primary interviews conducted offer a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics, including a breakdown of 70% supply-side and 30% demand-side perspectives. Notably, the report encompasses an intricate analysis of competitive strategies, collaborative efforts, and recent endeavors within the industry, painting a holistic picture of the market's direction.

Research Highlights and Strategic Insights

Analysis of pivotal market drivers including increasing investment in cell and gene therapy, rising R&D activities, and groundbreaking technological advancements.

In-depth evaluation of market constraints such as transfection method limitations and the burgeoning adoption of alternate methodologies.

Exclusive coverage of emerging opportunities manifesting in personalized medicine and untapped potential in developing economies.

Detailed understanding of market challenges, emphasizing cytotoxicity concerns and large-scale transfection difficulties.

Comprehensive coverage extends to product innovation, signaling major breakthroughs and novel product offerings in the transfection technology arena. The report opens windows to current market developments, lucrative markets, diversification avenues, and offers a fine-grained competitive assessment of top industry players.

Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG (Polyplus)

Lonza

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Maxcyte

Revvity

Takara Bio Inc.

Promega Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Boc Sciences

Rjh Biosciences

Synvolux

Altogen Biosystems

Bioivt

Incella GmbH

Invivogen

Phoreus Biotech

Stemcell Technologies

Ez Biosystems

Oz Biosciences

Chemicell GmbH





