Global Lidocaine Hydrochloride Market Report 2024, by Dosage Form, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

The global lidocaine hydrochloride market size was estimated to be USD 0.773 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.56 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Increasing surgical procedures, growing dental procedures, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in drug delivery, rising consumer awareness and demand for pain management, and pharmaceutical formulation development will drive market growth.





One key factor propelling the global market for lidocaine hydrochloride is the increase in both minor and large surgical operations. In many surgical procedures, lidocaine is used as a local anesthetic to numb certain regions and lessen pain and suffering. For instance, Pfizer Inc. introduced Xylocaine (lidocaine HCl) 4% Topical Spray in June 2023 to provide patients with postherpetic neuralgia with long-lasting pain relief.



By dosage form, the cream segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lidocaine hydrochloride market in 2023 owing to the increased demand for convenient and non-invasive pain management solutions. The cream segment's prominence in the global lidocaine hydrochloride market in 2023 can be attributed to its ease of application, patient-friendly nature, and widespread use for topical anesthesia in various medical and dermatological procedures. For instance, AstraZeneca plc and Hikma Pharmaceuticals partnered in April 2023 to commercialize the Xylocaine portfolio in a few emerging regions. Additionally, the other dosage forms segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for diverse and specialized pharmaceutical formulations, technological advancements in drug delivery systems, and an expanding scope of applications across various medical fields.



By application, the dental procedures segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lidocaine hydrochloride market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of dental conditions and an increasing emphasis on pain management in dental practices. For instance, in October 2022, Fresenius Kabi doubled its injectable lidocaine production capacity in response to rising demand. Additionally, the other segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of lidocaine hydrochloride in diverse and emerging applications across various medical specialties.



By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lidocaine hydrochloride market in 2023 owing to the increasing accessibility of over-the-counter lidocaine hydrochloride products and the convenience of obtaining pain relief medications directly from retail outlets. For instance, Johnson & Johnson received FDA permission in July 2022 to treat advanced prostate cancer with ZYTIGO (priteliparib) in conjunction with Lidocaine Hydrochloride jelly. Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of online shopping, expanding digital healthcare services, and the convenience offered by e-commerce platforms in providing a wide range of lidocaine hydrochloride products.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of medical procedures, and an increasing emphasis on advanced pain management solutions. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare investments, a rising population, and a growing focus on improving medical infrastructure. For instance, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. started Phase III clinical studies in November 2022 for their innovative formulation of lidocaine hydrochloride for the treatment of pain.



