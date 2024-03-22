Global Transplant Box Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 with Profiles of TransMedics, Organ Recovery Systems, XVIVO, Paragonix Technologies, OrganOx, Indraprastha Gas, and Hibernicor

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transplant Box Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lung, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transplant box market size is anticipated to reach USD 275.27 million by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5%

Rising healthcare expenditure, technological advancements in organ preservation coupled with increasing demand for organ transplants, and increasing collaboration and partnerships among the industry key players are the several factors propelling the organ transplant market growth.







Moreover, regulatory approval for transplant boxes creates opportunities for market key players to grow and encourage the manufacturers to invest in R&D and manufacturing. For instance, in January 2023, U.S. FDA granted OrganOx premarket approval for its metra system, a completely automated normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) tool for transportation and preservation of donor livers intended for transplantation.

This enhances the product portfolio for the industry key players. Transplant boxes and other innovative organ preservation methods are more widely accessible due to regulatory approval. This indicates that healthcare organizations can provide novel organ transplant solutions, which benefit the patients and improves success rate for such procedures.



Raising awareness of organ donation can result in a transplant procedure that is more efficient and well-organized. Organ procurement, preservation, and distribution to patients can be carried out more effectively with a greater number of donors. Transplant boxes are crucial in these situations since they are made to preserve the viability of organs. Increased awareness of organ donation can contribute to a reduction in waiting times for transplant recipients. Quicker organ retrieval and transplantation become possible with shorter wait times.



Transplant Box Market Report Highlights

In 2023, the kidney segment dominated the market with a market share of 56.75% owing to high incidence rates of kidney failures, which results in the increasing number of kidney transplant procedures across the globe

Increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote transplant techniques, raising awareness about organ donation among the people boost the market growth

North America dominated the market in 2023. The market is competitive, with both established companies and emerging players striving to capture market share through product innovation, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Thus, the presence of the key players in this region enhances the industry growth

