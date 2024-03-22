Coherent Introduces a New Circulator Adaptor Enabling Bi-Directional Fiber Connectivity For AI/ML Applications

PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in optical communications technology and components, announced today the introduction of a bi-di circulator adaptor. This adaptor enables bi-directional transmission over a single fiber between two transceivers. By enabling bi-directional transmission, the fiber count is reduced by a factor of two, which allows significant cost and space savings.







In addition to the rapid growth with data centers driven by AI/ML applications, another high-volume application that requires significantly improved use of the deployed fiber through bi-directional transmission plant is the broadband access market.

“The urgent demand for improved utilization of the fiber plant with markets as diverse as AI/ML applications within the data center and the broadband access market shows the real need for simple, cost-effective solutions like our bi-di adaptor. By combining our fully vertically integrated supply chain, including the core garnet chips, with our fully automated assembly process, we can deliver a high-volume solution that brings significant value to our customers,” said Dr. Beck Mason, Executive Vice President, Telecommunications.

The Coherent bi-di circulator adaptor is a completely passive device, compatible with all transceiver LC connector ports, offering low insertion loss as well as high directivity in a compact footprint. It is available in O-band, C-band, and L-band versions, and customized designs can be considered as well.

Samples of the bi-di adaptor are available and have shipped to selected customers. Volume production will begin in the second half of 2024.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Amy Wilson

Manager, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e2ccb4a-0008-461a-9b48-a5a85e9a7761