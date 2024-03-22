Microgrid Industry Report 2024: Natural Gas, Combined Heat and Power, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Diesel, Fuel Cell, and Others - Global Forecast to 2032

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microgrid Market Report by Energy Source (Natural Gas, Combined Heat and Power, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Diesel, Fuel Cell, and Others), Application (Remote Systems, Institution and Campus, Utility/Community, Defence, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microgrid market size reached US$ 32.1 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 74.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2023-2032. The growing demand for enhanced energy security, along with the need for reliable power, rising need for cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, and increasing demand for cost-effective energy systems are some of the major factors propelling the market.





A microgrid is a localized and small-scale energy system that generates, distributes, and manages electricity independently or in conjunction with the main power grid. It typically includes a combination of renewable energy sources, energy storage devices, and conventional generators. It can operate autonomously or disconnect from the main grid during power outages or emergencies and ensure a reliable and continuous power supply to a specific area or facility. As it is highly flexible and can be customized to meet unique energy needs, the demand for microgrid is increasing across the globe.

North America held the biggest market share due to the presence of well-developed energy infrastructure. Apart from this, the rising awareness about maintaining sustainability is contributing to the growth of the market in the region. In line with this, increasing advancements in microgrid technology are propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, favorable government initiatives are supporting the growth of the market in the North America region.



Key players are improving the technologies of these grids by developing more efficient energy storage solutions, advanced control systems, and integrated renewable energy sources to enhance the performance and resilience of the product. Additionally, they are closely working with their clients to design and implement customized solutions tailored to specific energy needs and objectives. This involves assessing the unique requirements of each customer, such as industrial facilities, communities, or commercial properties, and designing these grids accordingly.

Moreover, companies are developing grid-interactive microgrids that can both support local loads and provide grid services, such as frequency regulation and grid stabilization. They are also developing cost-effective and sustainable solutions that can operate independently and reliably in challenging environments.



At present, the rising adoption of microgrids, as they promote energy efficiency, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and enhance grid resilience, is bolstering the growth of the market. In line with this, increasing concerns about reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions around the world are strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, governing agencies of various countries are encouraging the adoption of microgrids by offering several incentives, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, advancements in microgrid technology, such as improved control systems, energy storage solutions, and grid management software, are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, the rising demand for resilient infrastructure during natural disasters and cybersecurity threats is supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of energy systems that have low transmission losses is impelling the growth of the market.



Microgrid Market Trends/Drivers

Rising demand for enhanced energy security



The rising demand for enhanced energy security and reliability in various industries, communities, and critical facilities is bolstering the growth of the market. Traditional centralized power grids are vulnerable to disruptions from natural disasters, cyberattacks, and equipment failures, resulting in costly downtime and potential safety risks.

On the other hand, microgrids offer a solution by providing a decentralized, self-sufficient energy system that can seamlessly disconnect from the main grid during outages. These grids use advanced control systems to detect grid disturbances and autonomously switch to island mode while ensuring an uninterrupted power supply. This capability is especially crucial for critical infrastructure like hospitals, data centers, and military bases, where continuous power is vital for survival.



Increasing need for cleaner and more sustainable energy sources



The increasing need for cleaner and more sustainable energy sources is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, these grids are ideally suited to incorporate renewable energy generation, such as solar panels and wind turbines. They can effectively balance the intermittent nature of renewables with energy storage systems and ensure a stable power supply.

Apart from this, this integration of renewables assists in reducing reliance on fossil fuels, lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and aligns with the sustainability goals. Furthermore, the rising demand for microgrids due to the declining costs of solar and wind technologies is propelling the growth of the market.



Growing demand for cost-effective energy systems



The escalating demand for cost-effective energy systems to reduce the operational costs of a business is impelling the growth of the market. In line with this, microgrids allow organizations to generate power locally and efficiently, reducing the need to purchase expensive electricity from the grid. By optimizing the use of renewable energy sources, combined with energy storage and efficient demand management, these grids can significantly lower operational costs.

Apart from this, for remote and off-grid applications, such as mining operations or rural communities, these grids provide an affordable and sustainable solution to access electricity and eliminate the need for expensive long-distance power transmission infrastructure, which is offering a positive market outlook.

