Global Electrosurgery Market Analysis Report 2024-2031: Focus on Monopolar, Bipolar Instrument, Generator, Smoke Evacuation System, and Electrode

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrosurgery Market by Product (Monopolar, Bipolar Instrument, Generator, Smoke Evacuation System, Electrode), Surgery (Obstetrics, Cardiovascular, General, Orthopedic, Oncology, Neurosurgery, Cosmetic), and End User (Hospital, ASC) - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrosurgery market is projected to reach $8.99 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2031.



The growth of this market is driven by various factors, including the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing preference for minimally invasive techniques, the increasing adoption of computer-assisted surgeries, the emergence of medical tourism, particularly in developing nations, the rising incidence of skin, throat, lip, and cervix cancer, and the prevalence of chronic diseases, which is on the rise due to the expanding geriatric population. Additionally, factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and market expansion in emerging economies are expected to create market growth opportunities.



However, the risks associated with electrosurgical procedures and the shortage of surgeons restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing concerns regarding the release of toxic fumes during electrosurgical procedures pose a significant challenge to the market's growth.



Among the products covered in this report, in 2024, the electrosurgery generators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electrosurgery market. Electrosurgery generators provide the necessary electrical energy for cutting or coagulating tissues during surgical procedures. Advances in these generators have resulted in enhanced precision, versatility, and efficiency of surgical procedures, consequently reducing trauma and smoke generation. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high prices of electrosurgery generators compared to other components.



Among the surgery types covered in this report, in 2024, the general surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electrosurgery market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to several factors, including the rising geriatric population, the preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the advantages of electrosurgery in general procedures. These advantages include faster recovery, shorter healing times, enhanced accuracy in diagnosis and treatment, reduced risk of infections, and decreased postoperative pain compared to traditional surgical techniques.



Among the end users covered in this report, in 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electrosurgery market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to various factors, including the high volume of patient visits, the increasing number of hospitals, the availability of advanced electrosurgery equipment at these facilities, the growing burden of diseases requiring surgical interventions, and the enhanced accessibility to medical practices due to rising healthcare spending. The combination of advanced technology, specialized experience, and comprehensive care make hospitals the preferred choice for medical treatments.



In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global electrosurgery market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the global electrosurgery market during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by several factors, including increasing healthcare expenditure, a rising geriatric population, a rapid surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in per capita income, government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure, and the proliferation of private hospitals.

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of product, surgery type, end user, and regions/countries?

What was the historical market for electrosurgery across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2024-2031?

What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and trends in the global market of electrosurgery market?

Who are the major players in the global electrosurgery market?

What is the competitive landscape like, and who are the market leaders in the global electrosurgery market?

What are the recent developments in the electrosurgery market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the electrosurgery market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth regions/countries?

Company Profiles

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

CONMED Corporation (U.S.)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

STERIS plc (Ireland)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany)

Kirwan Surgical Products LLC (U.S.)

Symmetry Surgical Inc. (U.S.)

Surgical Holdings (U.K.)

KLS Martin Group (U.S.)

I.C. Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Smith and Nephew plc (U.K.)

Scope of the Report:

Electrosurgery Market Assessment - by Product

Electrosurgery Generators

Electrosurgery Instruments

Accessories

Note: Other electrosurgical accessories include footswitches, patient return electrodes, mounting carts, cleaners, and holsters.

Smoke Evacuation Systems

Electrosurgery Market Assessment - by Surgery Type

General Surgery

Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Oncology Surgery

Neurosurgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Other Surgeries

Note: Other surgeries include head and neck surgery, dental surgery, ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeries, podiatric surgeries, and ophthalmological surgeries.



Electrosurgery Market Assessment - by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Electrosurgery Market - by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

