Company Announcement

22 March 2024

Announcement No. 10

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that BlackRock, Inc. has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.

BlackRock’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments have increased to 2,793,473 shares corresponding to 5.20% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

