AS Pro Kapital Grupp acquired stake in an Italian real estate company

On 24 July 2023, AS Pro Kapital Grupp ("Pro Kapital") announced that it has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire a 67.5% stake in Preatoni Nuda Proprieta S.R.L. (Preatoni Nuda Proprieta). With the signing of preliminary agreement, Pro Kapital reserved its rights to acquire the stake in the company and initiated due diligence. According to the preliminary agreement, Pro Kapital had until 31 March 2024 to decide whether to complete the acquisition or withdraw.

On 22 March 2024, Pro Kapital entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 67.5% stake in Preatoni Nuda Proprieta S.R.L.

