FTAI Aviation Ltd. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the "Company" or “FTAI”) plans to announce its financial results for the first quarter 2024 after the closing of Nasdaq on Thursday, April 25, 2024. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com/.



In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BId3fa86dd156541f2888a619e6966f685/. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2024 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, May 3, 2024 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations/.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

