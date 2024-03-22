Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameCLEVER FONSECA
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES
Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s)Volume(s)
€3.544,200 SHARES
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A

e)Date of the transaction2024-03-21
f)Place of the transactionEURONEXT DUBLIN
g)Additional Information 