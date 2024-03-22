Enthusiast Gaming Announces Appointment of Thomas Hearne to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming'' or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and media company in North America, is pleased to announce that Mr. Thomas Hearne has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company, effective as of March 20, 2024.



Mr. Hearne was most recently the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. and has extensive experience as a senior executive scaling publicly traded technology companies, including in his roles as past Chief Financial Officer of theScore (acquired by Penn National Gaming for $2 billion), OpenText (Nasdaq and TSX-listed), and Sportech (London Stock Exchange listed).

"We are very excited to welcome Tom to our Board," commented Adrian Montgomery, Board Chair and Interim CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. "His extensive expertise in gaming, esports and media, coupled with his strong financial acumen, will make him a valuable addition to our team."

“I am honored to be joining the Board of Directors of Enthusiast Gaming,” said Mr. Hearne. “Enthusiast has a strong stable of assets and a sound plan for the future and I look forward to leveraging my experience in the industry to bring Enthusiast to the next level.”

