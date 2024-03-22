WOO X Lists $WEN on its Spot Market

MAHÉ, Seychelles, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $WEN on its spot market.



$WEN is a memecoin built on the Solana blockchain. The Wen token economy is designed to facilitate transactions on the blockchain and unite the Web 3.0 community. It operates on a platform recognized for its high transaction capacity and low transaction costs.

Contact : media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.