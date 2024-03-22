Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 22 March 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 April 2024

Effective from 1 April 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 April 2024 to 30 June 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009536799, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 April 2024: 4.5655% pa

DK0009544892, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 April 2024: 4.6771% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

