Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces RECCE® Trademark Registered in Canada, Strengthening Global IP Portfolio

SYDNEY, Australia, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced it has been issued a trademark registration for RECCE® from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, strengthening its global intellectual property (IP) portfolio.



The International Trademark Registration No. 1289603 formally assigns RECCE® the Canada Trademark No. 1225479 under Class 5 for antibiotics, antibiotics for human use, and pharmaceutical preparations, namely mixed antibiotic preparations.

“We are pleased to receive this newly registered trademark in Canada, building upon those already registered in the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals.

In 2018, over one-quarter of bacterial infections in Canada were resistant to at least one first-line antimicrobial, and the Canadian government released a five-year action plan to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from 2023 to 2027.1

Under the Scientific Research & Experimental Development (SR&ED) Tax Incentive program, the Company has previously received two R&D rebates totaling AUD $275,298 ($176,870 and $98,428). The Canada Revenue Agency administers the program, aiming to incentivize businesses to conduct R&D in Canada, encouraging innovation and technological advancements.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

__________________________

1 https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/drugs-health-products/pan-canadian-action-plan-antimicrobial-resistance.html#message