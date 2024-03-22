3D Systems Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing

ROCK HILL, South Carolina, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) (“the Company”) today announced that, on March 18, 2024, it received a notice (the “NYSE Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, because the Company has not timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



The NYSE Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE. The NYSE Notice informed the Company that, under NYSE rules, the Company has six months from March 15, 2024 to regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards by filing the Form 10-K with the SEC. The NYSE further noted that, if the Company fails to file the Form 10-K within the six-month period, the NYSE may grant, at its sole discretion, an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances. The NYSE Notice also notes that the NYSE may nevertheless commence delisting proceedings at any time if it deems that the circumstances warrant.

As previously reported in the Company’s Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024 (the “Form 12b-25”), the Company was unable to file the Form 10-K within the prescribed period because additional time, resources and effort are required to complete work related to its financial reporting and close procedures. Subsequent to filing the Form 12b-25, the Company continued to dedicate significant resources to the completion of such procedures but was unable to file the Form 10-K by March 15, 2024, the end of the extension period provided by the Form 12b-25. The Company requires additional time to complete such procedures for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Based on currently available information and subject to the completion of the audit procedures, the Company does not expect any material change to the financial results to be included in the Form 10-K compared to the financial information reported in the earnings release the Company furnished to the SEC on the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 28, 2024.

The Company is working diligently to complete the necessary work to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable and currently expects to file the Form 10-K within the six-month period granted by the NYSE Notice; however, there can be no assurance that the Form 10-K will be filed within such period.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the Company. The factors described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.