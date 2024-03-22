Gamida Cell to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

BOSTON, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and provide an update on the company on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Following the release, management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time Domestic: 1-877-425-9470 International: 1-201-389-0878 Conference ID: 13744446 Call me™: Click here. Webcast: Click here.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website. approximately two hours after the event, for approximately 30 days.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. The company’s proprietary nicotinamide (NAM) technology leverages the properties of NAM to enhance and expand cells, creating allogeneic cell therapy products and candidates that are potentially curative for patients with hematologic malignancies. These include Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv), an FDA-approved nicotinamide modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy, and GDA-201, an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Omisirge® is a registered mark of Gamida Cell Inc. © 2024 Gamida Cell Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contacts:

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:

Dan Boyle

Orangefiery

media@orangefiery.com

1-818-209-1692



