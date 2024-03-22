Low Foam Surfactant Market Size to Reach Valuation of USD 38.58 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global low foam surfactant market is pegged at US$ 20.74 billion in 2024, according to a new research analysis published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Global demand for low foam surfactants is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 38.58 billion by the end of 2034.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9548

Growing need for sustainable and greener products in several industrial applications, including textiles, paints, and personal care is projected to contribute to increased sales of low-foam surfactants. In addition, rising demand for coatings with increased durability and better performance is predicted to boost sales of bio-based low foam surfactants. Further, increasing use of low-foam surfactants in cleaning detergents for the removal of dirt is attracting trends in the market.

Low-foam surfactants are widely used in home care applications, including dishwasher detergents, floor cleaners, carpet cleaners, laundry detergents, and fabric softeners. Furthermore, the effectiveness of these surfactants remains intact even with the hardness of water. Rising awareness about personal cleanliness among more consumers is predicted to increase demand for personal care products, subsequently driving sales of low foam surfactants.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 38.58 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global low foam surfactant market is estimated at US$ 20.74 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for low-foam surfactants is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 38.58 billion by the end of 2034.

The global market is projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is projected to account for 27% share of the global market by 2034.

The paper & pulp segment is forecasted to hold 24% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Sales of low foam surfactants in the United States are projected to increase at a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$ 5.89 billion by the end of 2034.

“Increasing initiatives by more governments to stimulate adoption of green low-foam surfactants are supporting market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Solvay

BASF SE

Clariant

Nufarm

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

Stepan Company

Kao Corporation

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Croda International Plc.

Verdant Specialty Solutions

The Dow Chemical Company

Rising Use of Low Foam Surfactants in Personal Care Products in East Asia

Demand for low-foam surfactants in East Asia is forecasted to increase at a 3.4% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 10.58 billion by the end of 2034. The dominance of the region in the global market is attributed to the growing adoption of low-foam surfactants in several end-use industries, such as personal care and cleaning. In addition, the growing spending capacity of more people from the region owing to rising disposable income is projected to result in increasing sales of personal care products, thus fueling sales of low-foam surfactants as well.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9548

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the low foam surfactant market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (non-ionic, amphoteric, cationic) and application (paper & pulp, personal care, agrochemicals, oil field chemicals, textiles), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Detergent Polymers Market: The global Detergent Polymers market is estimated to hold a valuation of US$ 367.4 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach a valuation of US$ 590.9 million by 2032.

Cationic Reagent Market: The global market is forecasted to reach US$ 467.96 million by 2034-end.

Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants Market: The global surfactant cleansers and adjuvants market is estimated at US$ 23.30 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 33.19 billion by 2033-end.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog