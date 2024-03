Oslo, March 22, 2024, Board member Henrik Schüssler and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today through FireH AS bought 50,000 shares in the company at a price of NOK 6.398 per share. Following this transaction, Henrik Schüssler through FireH AS holds 80,900 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment