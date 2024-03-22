Telomir Pharmaceuticals Releases New Pre-Clinical Data for Telomir-1 to Be Presented at the Global Longevity Federation Conference in Las Vegas on March 26th

Poster presentation delivers pre-clinical results that demonstrate that its lead development product, Telomir-1, elongates telomere caps on human normal embryonic fibroblast cells



The New York Times reports telomere shortening a major contributor to aging

BALTIMORE, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially address age-related conditions, today announced that Telomir and Danielle R. Baker, Ph.D., of Frontage Laboratories will present a scientific poster presentation at the Global Longevity Federation Conference in Las Vegas on March 26th at 2 pm EDT. The poster will present new data regarding the effect of Telomir-1 on telomere length in three human cell lines.

The basic theory behind Telomir’s research is the concept that elongating telomeres, which are repetitive DNA sequences at the end of chromosomes that protect chromosomes from becoming frayed or tangled, could result in stimulating stem cell renewal and thus the treatment of age-related conditions like osteoarthritis.

This presentation builds on the data that was presented at the National University Health System of Singapore (NUHS) Centre for Healthy Longevity Conference 2024 in February. The poster, titled “Telomir-1 Induces Telomere Extensions in Primary Human Cell Strains,” will be presented by Dr. Baker and will include new data that further demonstrates that total telomere length was augmented following various Telomir-1 treatments, supporting the hypothesis that Telomir-1 elongates telomeres.

Telomir believes this research is important and timely as society looks to deal with the challenges associated with aging. As reported in a March 20, 2024, article in The New York Times, titled “Why Do We Age?,” “as we age, telomere shortening becomes a problem, particularly in stem cells, which the body uses to replenish skin, blood and other tissue.” Telomir is working to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 which it believes will elongate telomeres and potentially reversing age-related conditions.

“Presenting our poster at the Global Longevity Federation conference offers a significant opportunity for our team to showcase the potential for Telomir-1. Our poster will include new data that demonstrates the results we have had with our lead development product which supports that Telomir-1 may potentially treat age-related conditions and prolong human life,” stated Chris Chapman, MD, Co-founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Telomir Pharmaceuticals.

“Our pre-clinical results thus far have been extremely encouraging and by presenting our data at the conference we are putting ourselves at the forefront of the longevity community.” Dr. Michael Roizen, Special Advisor to Telomir Pharmaceuticals, added, “As we continue to present new and promising data, we are becoming increasingly enthusiastic about the opportunity that Telomir-1 may have in combating the diseases of aging. With the prospect for additional studies with Telomir-1 in the near future, we are optimistic that we will continue to provide encouraging insights to the longevity and aging community.”

Stephen Gacheru, Vice President, cell & gene therapy operations BGCT at Frontage Laboratories, added, “The team is elated to contribute to the revelation that Telomir-1 modulates telomerase activity, leading to the extension of telomeres. This discovery unveils Telomir-1's steadfast promise in aging and the therapeutic intervention of telomere-associated diseases."

The conference will be hosted by the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research, a distinguished entity devoted to targeting aging as a root cause of all age-related disorders, supporting basic and translational research, while driving change and educating the public. Through research and strategic implementations, the Academy strives to expedite collaboration between top scientists, laboratories, academic institutions and drug companies in order to realize breakthroughs in longevity research and be accessible to all.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents us with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for hemochromatosis (iron overload) and ultimately post-chemotherapy recovery and a broader range of other age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis.

Individuals with elongated telomeres eat healthier, meditate, participate in more social activities with friends, exercise moderately, have sex regularly, and sleep 6-8 hours a night.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

