Mega Matrix Corp. Appoints Mr. Songtao Jia as Chief Strategy Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE American: MPU) (the “Company” or “MPU”) is delighted to formally welcome Mr. Songtao Jia, the seasoned professional with extensive experience, to our team.

Mr. Songtao Jia will be taking on the role of Chief Strategy Officer for MPU. Mr. Jia has an impressive background in technology and management, having previously served as the Executive Vice President of Lucent Technologies China and as the General Manager of Petro Titan Hong Kong. He graduated from Tsinghua University and holds an MBA from McGill University in Canada, as well as an EMBA degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.

Yucheng Hu, CEO of Mega Matrix Corp, said, “Mr. Jia's seasoned professionalism, emphasizing his wealth of experience, is a substantial asset to MPU. With prior leadership in Lucent Technologies China's strategy and marketing division, Mr. Jia's expertise is highly regarded within MPU.” Mr. Hu also underscored the importance of Mr. Jia's strategic vision in shaping MPU's future trajectory and successes.

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE AMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact info@megamatrix.io or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

