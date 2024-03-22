Bitop Exchange: Officially Listed on CoinMarketCap! Initiating a New Era in Cryptocurrency Trading!

TORONTO, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Today, Bitop Exchange is pleased to announce its official listing on the globally authoritative cryptocurrency market data provider, CoinMarketCap. CoinMarketCap has consistently held a leading position as a comprehensive data platform in the cryptocurrency market, providing traders with real-time and accurate market data and information. The successful listing marks the global recognition of Bitop Exchange's strength in the field of digital currencies.



Bitop Exchange , founded in 2018, has rapidly garnered the trust of over 100,000 users across 80+ countries and regions. The platform's commitment to security, efficiency and innovation has positioned it as a leading player in the competitive landscape of cryptocurrency exchanges. With a substantial social media following exceeding 200,000, primarily concentrated in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Bitop Exchange has solidified its global prominence and influence.

Diversifying its product offerings, Bitop Exchange encompasses over 265 trading pairs settled in USDT, covering stocks (21), futures (14), spot trading for digital currencies (132), simple digital currency contracts (60), perpetual contracts (33), and binaries (5). Bitop's integration into CoinMarketCap will further enrich the platform's exchange options, providing users with a more diversified range of trading choices.

Users can conveniently access information about Bitop Exchange's trading pairs, trading volumes and real-time prices directly on CoinMarketCap . This transparency enables users to effortlessly assess Bitop's market performance and ranking.

Ronnel Genova, CEO of Bitop Exchange, expressed excitement and pride about the exchange's official listing on CoinMarketCap, stating, "This is a crucial milestone for Bitop in the cryptocurrency trading landscape, a testament to our ongoing efforts and innovation. We are committed to providing users with a more secure, convenient and innovative cryptocurrency trading service, contributing significantly to the development of the cryptocurrency market."

Bitop Exchange looks forward to connecting with global cryptocurrency traders on CoinMarketCap , collectively embarking on a new chapter in the realm of digital asset trading.

Contact:

Email: social@bitop.com

Official website: www.Bitop.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com