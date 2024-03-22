Members Mobile Launches Regulation Crowdfunding Campaign on Netcapital

Dayville, CT , March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Members Mobile is excited to announce the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg-CF) campaign on Netcapital. This marks a significant milestone for the company. They are opening the doors for everyday individuals to participate in breaking down barriers in hopes of fostering a more inclusive investment landscape.

As the first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) of its kind, Members Mobile offers a comprehensive solution transcending traditional mobile phone service offerings. Through their platform, credit union members gain access to exclusive services with 4G/5G. This ensures exceptional value while promoting financial wellness through enhanced loyalty rewards.

Members Mobile is poised to capitalize on the mobile phone service industry by targeting 131 million credit union members nationwide. The company recognizes the challenges credit union members face with rising interest rates and inflation. Members will save hundreds of dollars per year which they can apply to savings, paying off loans, or investing for the future.

Company Highlights:

$700K previously raised.

Agreement signed with I-NEW, one of the world’s leading MVNE platforms.

Five credit unions representing more than 500,000 members have already signed LOIs.

In partnership with Lone Star Credit Union, One Nevada Credit Union, Great Lakes Credit Union, Msufcu, and Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union.

Currently holding blanket domestic Section 214 authority through registration with the FCC and Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC).