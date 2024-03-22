MAX Power Mining Receives BLM Permits For Phase 2 Drilling at Willcox

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following corporate update:



Willcox Lithium Project

Initial assays are expected shortly from first-ever diamond drilling at the Willcox Playa in southeast Arizona with MAX Power having completed a Phase 1, 5-hole program consisting of 6,062 feet (1,848 metres) on state ground;

Wide-spacing drilling encountered lithium-rich clays in a predominantly hectorite-saponite mix along with fluid sequences of non-potable liquids;

Drill permits have recently been received from the Bureau of Land Management for the next immediate exploration priority - a large area of extreme low resistivity at the southern end of a 10-km-long corridor on MAX’s property;

Based on all information to date, including an initial assessment of favorable mineralogy, the Company considers the 50 sq. mile Willcox Playa to be highly prospective for a large near-surface lithium claystone deposit surrounded by excellent infrastructure including roads, rail, power and services located immediately off Interstate 10 in southeast Arizona, leading to Tucson and Phoenix.

Mr. Peter Lauder, Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager for MAX Power, commented: “The first five diamond drill holes at Willcox have supported initial theories regarding prospectivity of intense resistivity and gravimetric low anomalies at the Playa. The southern block on BLM ground features the largest and most extreme anomalies on MAX Power’s property. This bodes very well for extending the discovery of clay-rich sediments with high lithium values. We’re very pleased to receive these drill permits.”

New Direct Lithium Extraction Innovation

MAX Power is pleased to report that Dr. Dimitrius Khaladj presented key innovations related to brine pre-treatment and lithium concentration at the recent American Physics Association (APA) conference in Minneapolis, MN. Dr. Khaladj is a member of the scientific team at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab). This is a California-based U.S. Department of Energy laboratory managed by the University of California. The Berkeley Lab, including pre-eminent American research scientists Dr. Brett Helms and Dr. Michael Whittaker, is working with MAX Power to develop state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies for brine resources under a co-operative research and development agreement (CRADA).

Dr. Khaladj presented a new concept for direct lithium extraction based on far-from-equilibrium transport of lithium through colloidal graphene oxide percolating networks formed with alternating current electric fields. The technology related to this novel concept could significantly improve the ability of lithium miners to selectively and actively transport lithium in brine without requiring extensive pre-treatment.

Willcox Project Map





Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke, P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat., and Director for MAX Power Mining Corp. Mr. Clarke is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America’s renewable energy prospects. MAX has also entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the University of California Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) to develop state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies for brine resources.

