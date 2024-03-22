Riverfest Elora Announces 2024 Lineup; “Feels Like The Strongest Group of Artists We’ve Ever Brought To The Festival”

Elora, Ontario, Canada, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USE: #RFE2024 / #Riverfriends / #RiverfestElora

TAG: @RiverfestElora + any of the artists below

VIOLENT FEMMES • FLEET FOXES • JOSH ROSS

WILD RIVERS • SUDAN ARCHIVES • BULLY

CORB LUND • CHALI 2NA & CUT CHEMIST

TREBLE CHARGER • MONEEN

SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS

OMBIIGIZI • NIX & MENNO (OF HOLLERADO)

THE CREEPSHOW • NYSSA • WILLI CARLISLE

& over 40 more acts to perform at Riverfest Elora 2024!

WWW.RIVERFESTELORA.COM

14th Annual Riverfest Elora • Bissell Park, Elora, ON • August 16, 17, 18, 2024

Riverfest Elora, everyone’s favourite little-big music festival, returns to Ontario’s most beautiful village this August!

The beloved 3-day outdoor event has grown into one of Canada’s premier music, community & arts festivals, offering top tier headliners, up-and-coming acts of all genres, local artisans, and food trucks, all in a majestic setting along the banks of the famed Grand River in Elora, Ontario.

Riverfest Elora has grown exponentially since starting as a backyard bash in 2009. The festival, which celebrates its 14th edition this summer, now draws crowds of more than 5,000 a day over the August weekend.

Riverfest Elora credits its success over the years to the strength of its local partnerships, and the unwavering support of Elora’s small but mighty community. “We are deeply grateful to the community of Elora & Centre Wellington for continuing to support us with their enthusiasm, encouragement and their time,” says David Lander, Riverfest Elora’s newly appointed Executive Director. “With a dedicated team of over 500 volunteers, we get to welcome locals and people from across Canada to a truly magical experience each and every year! It’s an honour to be a part of all the incredible moving parts that make the festival the national staple that it has become.”

The community-run music and arts festival continues to build on the tremendous success of past installments, which have included performances by world class touring acts Metric, Feist, Alessia Cara, The Flaming Lips, City and Colour, MGMT, Charles Bradley, Carly Rae Jepsen, Arkells, Blue Rodeo, and many more.

“This year’s lineup feels like the strongest group of artists we’ve ever brought to the festival,” says Spencer Shewen, Riverfest Elora’s Artistic Director. “We have something for everyone, with three musically diverse but complementary headliners and an incredible supporting cast that is going to get everyone dancing.”

THE 2024 HEADLINERS

Legendary folk punk icons VIOLENT FEMMES (Friday), indie royalty FLEET FOXES (Saturday) and rising country star JOSH ROSS (Sunday) will help us throw Ontario's most epic party of the summer!

Key Points

• Violent Femmes headline Friday, August 16, with performances from Bully, Treble Charger, Nix & Menno (of Hollerado) and more!

• Fleet Foxes headline Saturday, August 17, with performances from Sudan Archives, Chali 2na & Cut Chemist, Moneen and more!

• Josh Ross headlines Sunday, August 18, with performances from Corb Lund, Wild Rivers, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and more!

• As always, RFE2024 features a fantastic contingent of Canadian performers! This year, 7 of the 54 performers will join us from the United States: Violent Femmes, Fleet Foxes, Sudan Archives, Chali 2na & Cut Chemist, Bully, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and Willi Carlisle.

• Love for the local scene: Local acts large and small are featured throughout the lineup: Nicolette & The Nobodies, Elaquent, Amanda Braam, Painting Pelicans, Kat Steeves, The Fellow Camper Country Dance Band, Habit, The Flamingos, Ian James Bain, The Boo Radley Project (Karaoke Live!), Adrian Jones and Peter Piper.

For tickets and additional info, visit www.riverfestelora.com

For media inquiries: spencer@riverfestelora.com

Riverfest Elora’s Facebook Page • Instagram: @riverfestelora • TikTok: @riverfest_elora

RIVERFEST ELORA IS THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE ITS 2024 LINEUP!

Friday, August 16, 2024

Violent Femmes

Bully

Treble Charger

Nix & Menno (of Hollerado)

NADUH

NYSSA

Thunder Queens

Private Club

Peter Piper

Rivercital

Friday After Parties

The Flamingos

Family Man

The Kewpie Dolls

Elvis Punkley

Habit

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Fleet Foxes

Sudan Archives

Chali 2na & Cut Chemist

Moneen

Ombiigizi

The Creepshow

Population II

Alex Nicol

Motherhood

Elaquent

Una Mia

Luella

Amanda Braam

Painting Pelicans

DJ Alias

Camp Riverfest

Adrian Jones & His Big Bag O’ Ukes

Paddling Puppeteers

Yoga with Tania and Grace

Peter Piper

Saturday After Parties

illScarlett

Sunshine Makers

Ian James Bain

Tell It To Sweeney

Irresponsible Purchase

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Josh Ross

Corb Lund

Wild Rivers

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Willi Carlisle

Mariel Buckley

Raygun Cowboys

Quote the Raven

Nicolette & The Nobodies

The Fellow Camper Country Dance Band

Sister Ray

The Red River Ramblers

Kat Steeves

DJ Barry Spritzer

The Boo Radley Project’s Karaoke Live!

Adrian Jones & His Big Bag O’ Ukes

Paddling Puppeteers

Yoga with Tania and Grace

Peter Piper

Sunday Wrap Party

The Free Label

Private Club

--------------------

100% PACKAGED WATER FREE!

Thanks to Riverfest Elora’s partnership with Wellington Water Watchers, the Township of Centre Wellington and Quench Buggy, Riverfest Elora is 100% packaged water free for the 10th edition in a row!

Attachments