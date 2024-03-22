Chondroitin Sulfate Pet Supplements Market: 2024-2029 Forecasts Highlighting European Growth and Canine Health Trends

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chondroitin Sulfate for Pet Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Forecasting a period of considerable growth, the study highlights the market valuation for chondroitin sulfate for pet supplementsstood at US$726.786 million in 2022, and outlines the factors propelling market expansion, notably the marked increase in pet ownership globally.

With a spotlight on Europe, the research underscores the continent's significant stake in this market, illustrated by the vast number of households owning pets and the high demand for pet joint health products per the FEDIAF Facts & Figures. The importance of canine supplements is accentuated, corresponding to the substantial rise in dog ownership across several key regions.

Key Insights and Market Drivers

The surge in pet adoption, particularly catalyzed by changing lifestyle trends and the COVID-19 pandemic, has solidified pets' status as cherished companions, raising the demand for pet wellness products. With dogs and cats primarily experiencing benefits from chondroitin sulfate supplements, these natural compounds are capturing attention for their role in maintaining and enhancing joint health.

Rise in pet ownership: Dynamic shifts in domestic lifestyles across the globe are elevating pets to integral family members, amplifying the need for pet supplements.

Increasing awareness: Pet owners are showing a growing recognition of the health benefits attributed to chondroitin sulfate, seeking out these supplements to address their pets' joint complications.

Market Challenges and Regulatory Hurdles

Among the challenges sited in the market are regulatory hurdles that can impede the seamless adoption of these supplements. With the pet supplement industry witnessing an upturn in demand for such products, there is a growing need for stricter quality control and transparent efficacy data.

Segmentation by Purity Level, Pet Type, and Geography

The in-depth research categorizes the chondroitin sulfate for pet supplements market based on purity level, pet type, and geography. The study highlights the distribution and trends in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific, offering a segmented view to enable a nuanced understanding of the market landscape.

Cats, dogs, and other pet types are considered, with dogs being at the forefront in the market.

Geographical analyses, drawing attention to the significant market shares held by regions like Europe and the diverse pet populations therein.

The report delves into the competitive landscape, recognizing various products that cater to the needs of the canine and feline market. From scientifically validated components known for promoting joint health to formulations addressing comprehensive well-being, this research analysis encapsulates market dynamics and the evolution in product offerings.



Companies Profiled

Unibridge

Shandong Haiyu Biological Co., Ltd

ZPD A/S

Shandong Runxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Bioiberica S.A.U.

Market Segmentation

By Purity Level

99% Level

Others

By Pet Type

Cat

Dog

By Geography

North America USA Others

Europe, Middle East, And Africa UK Germany France Others Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bopss6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.