SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: SKEL and Samkaup agree to continue exploratory negotiations

On 19 January 2024 it was announced that SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. (“SKEL”) and Samkaup hf., id. 571298-3769 ("Samkaup"), had signed joint statement on the launch of exploratory negotiations toward a potential merger between Samkaup, Orkan IS ehf., Löður ehf., Heimkaup ehf., Lyfjaval ehf.

When the joint statement was signed, it was agreed that the results of these negotiations would be finalized by 22 March 2024. However, since the negotiations between the parties are ongoing and still subject to the overall assessment of commercial and competitive considerations, the parties have agreed to continue exclusive negotiations until 15 May 2024.