Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2024 - Compound Annual Growth of 8.3% Forecast During 2024-2028, with Market Forecast to Reach US$22.2 Billion by 2028

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The German gift card industry is forecast to reach US$16.1 billion in 2024. The gift card industry in Germany will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.3% during 2024-2028. The market will increase from US$14.6 billion in 2023 to reach US$22.2 billion by 2028.

The gift card industry is expected to record steady growth over the medium term in Germany. The launch of new products, including from domestic and global firms, will support the growth of the gift card market in 2024. Additionally, the revival in the e-commerce market will also aid the adoption of the payment tool in the German market over the medium term. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the gift card market in Germany over the next three to four years.



Meta launched its Quest gift cards in Germany



Meta, in 2023, expanded the presence of its Quest gift cards across several international markets, including in Germany. The gift cards were initially launched for consumers in the United States in October 2022. The firm has now made the payment tool available in markets like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. These gift cards come with unlimited validity. In addition to this, Meta is ensuring that the games purchased with these gift cards are transferrable between headsets.



The recovery in the German e-commerce market is expected to support the growth of the gift card sector



The e-commerce market is poised to grow at a steady rate over the medium term in Germany. The pandemic-driven shopping behavior has resulted in more and more retailers expanding online activities. The trend is expected to continue further in the German market in 2024. Although online product spending has declined significantly over the last 12 months, due to higher inflation and lower willingness to spend on non-essentials, the market is expected to stabilize over the next few quarters. The resumption of growth in online spending will, therefore, also provide growth support to the German gift card industry over the medium term.



The gift card market in 2023 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

Key Retailers Covered Include:

Edeka Zentral

Schwarz Beteiligungs

Aldi Group

Rewe Group

Amazon

dm-Drogerie Markt

Tengelmann Group

Dirk Rossmann

Globus Holding

Inter Ikea Systems

H&M Hennes & Mauritz

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $22.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Germany

Report Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Germany

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Germany

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Germany

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Germany

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Germany

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Germany

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Germany

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories in Germany

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector in Germany

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel in Germany

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggqygr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment