Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Set for Rapid Growth, Forecast 2024: New Research Report

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generic oncology sterile injectable market is experiencing an exceptional growth trajectory, according to the latest market research report now available on our website. The report provides comprehensive insights into this burgeoning segment, telling a story of robust growth spurred by expiration of patents, rising cases of cancer, and increasing government investments in oncology services.



Projected to surge from $15.68 billion in 2023 to $17.61 billion in 2024, the market signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach a remarkable $27.04 billion by 2028. This growth rate stands at a CAGR of 11.3%, propelled by a plethora of factors including a rise in global healthcare investments and the escalating incidence of cancer worldwide.

An ever-increasing prevalence of cancer remains a pivotal driver for the generic oncology sterile injectable market. With research indicating over 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed in 2023, the demand for effective and affordable treatments is at an all-time high. The report emphasizes the role of generic sterile injectables in providing critical care in the treatment of this pervasive disease.

In terms of regional analysis, North America has emerged as the largest market for generic oncology sterile injectables as of 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region projects as the fastest-growing territory over the forecast period, spotlighting significant market opportunities across this vibrant landscape.

The report segments the global market into various product categories such as chemotherapy, antimetabolites, and antitumor antibiotics, outlining their applications across various cancer types. It also explores innovations and strategic alliances shaping the competitive backdrop of the industry.

Exemplifying the current trends, the report details milestones including the development of cutting-edge generic injectables and the integration of advanced digital technologies in the industry.

Major market players making a mark include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Baxter International Inc.

Strategic collaborations are spotlighted, with companies like Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC broadening their business horizons through acquisition and alliances.

Product launches and enhancements underscore the market's dynamic nature, as evidenced by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories introducing Bortezomib for injection.

This report is an indispensable tool for industry stakeholders, providing in-depth market analysis of market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. It assesses key market segments, contemporary trends, and future projections to offer a 360-degree view of the generic oncology sterile injectable landscape.

A Key Glimpse into Market Dynamics

The generic oncology sterile injectable market report encapsulates factory gate values, reflecting the financial performance of manufacturers and creators in the industry. It is crucial to highlight that the report delves into consumption values pertinent to different geographies and excludes resale revenue within the supply chain.

Overall, this research report stands as an authoritative source of information that equips decision-makers with the insights needed to navigate the complexities of the generic oncology sterile injectable market. With its comprehensive market evaluations and forecasts, industry participants can effectively align their strategies with the anticipated trends and shifts in the global landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $27.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Baxter International Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Sandoz International GmbH

Fresenius Kabi AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Cipla Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Lupin Limited

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Gland Pharma Limited

Apotex Inc.

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13hita

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment