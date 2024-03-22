Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection (STAP) Market to Showcase 29.88% CAGR During 2023-2032, Reaching $74.4 Billion - Rapid Digitalization of Business Operations Presenting Growth Opportunities

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection (STAP) Market by Type (Specialized Threat Analysis, Specialized Threat Protection), Application (Enterprise Department, Government Organization), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialized threat analysis and protection (STAP) market size reached US$ 7.1 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 74.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.88% during 2023-2032.

The widespread demand for advanced cyber security solutions is primarily driving the specialized threat analysis and protection (STAP) market growth. In line with this, increasing incidences of data theft and advanced persistent threats (APTs) are fueling the adoption of STAP solutions to protect the organization's information technology (IT) infrastructure from malicious threats, which, in turn, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the rapid digitalization and automation of business operations and the widespread integration of cloud computing, ML, AI, and the internet of things (IoT) are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Concurrent with this, the proliferation of mobile devices, the widespread adoption of remote and hybrid working models, and expanding trends of bring your own device (BYOD) to the workplace are contributing to the market growth. In addition to this, the implementation of stringent government regulations and compliance requirements and the escalating consumer awareness about the importance of protecting their data against cyber threats are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the surging number of internet users, the rise in digital transactions, the growing use of social media platforms, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and ongoing product innovations are aiding in market expansion.





Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global specialized threat analysis and protection (STAP) market, along with forecasts at the global levels from 2023-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type and application.



Type Insights:

Specialized Threat Analysis

Specialized Threat Protection

According to the report, specialized threat analysis represented the largest segment.



Application Insights:

Enterprise Department

Government Organization

According to the report, enterprise department accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

According to the report, North America was the largest market for specialized threat analysis and protection (STAP). Some of the factors driving the North America specialized threat analysis and protection (STAP) market included rising incidences of cyber threats, the digitalization of industrial operations, and the proliferation of mobile devices.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global specialized threat analysis and protection (STAP) market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered include:

AhnLab Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Proofpoint Inc.

Trend Micro Incorporated

