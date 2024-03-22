PS Advisory Client Wins Celent Model Insurer Award for Ecosystem Transformation

LUTHERVILLE TIMONIUM, Md., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS Advisory is pleased to congratulate the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation (LWCC) for the company’s Celent Model Insurer Award win in the Legacy and Ecosystem Transformation category.



The prestigious Celent Model Insurer Awards annually recognize the best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in insurance. Nominations are submitted by insurance companies and undergo a rigorous evaluation process by Celent analysts.

“The Model Insurer Awards recognize how insurers are using technology to change the face of insurance,” said Donald Light, Director at Celent. “LWCC’s business model depends on maintaining a flow of quality submissions from its agent and broker producers. In this digital transformation initiative, LWCC focused on key aspects of its distribution management and underwriting processes. LWCC achieved outstanding results through a well-managed blend of internal and external resources.”

LWCC, a private, non-profit mutual insurance company specializing in workers’ compensation insurance for employers in Louisiana, was recognized for recent legacy modernization efforts. During the project, LWCC thoughtfully leveraged technology to improve communications and insights with agent partners; updated and expanded the functionality of its broker portal; and created a new underwriting workbench to increase the speed and accuracy of underwriting decisions.

PS Advisory was the implementation vendor on the project, providing LWCC with full project development, project management, and subject matter expertise (SME) support. PS Advisory’s deep understanding of the insurance industry, expertise with the Salesforce core and insurance products, as well as agile project management skills, were instrumental in helping LWCC achieve specific project and ROI goals. With extensive experience in digital transformation, PS Advisory worked with the LWCC team to create an environment the company can build on for the long term.

“Partnerships and a shared vision of providing stakeholder-focused technology solutions is what ultimately made this project successful,” said Cody Dickinson, LWCC’s VP of Information Technology. “We are grateful to PS Advisory and their commitment to understanding our goals and our emphasis on customer experience.”

“LWCC prides itself on being ‘Louisiana Loyal,’” said Andrew Bartels , CEO of PS Advisory, “PS Advisory shines when we are able to partner with an insurer with such high expectations and dedication to their producers and clients. This award highlights that LWCC is on the right path, one that will not only serve their stakeholders more effectively, but which will also have long term positive impacts on their operations.”

PS Advisory is a core Salesforce implementation partner that is focused solely on the insurance industry. PS Advisory has worked extensively with insurers, reinsurers, independent agents, and brokers to support business and digital transformation across the industry. Leveraging Salesforce along with other appropriate technical tools and methodologies, PS Advisory is uniquely positioned to help insurers with distribution management, underwriting desktops, and marketing, as well as digital transformation across sales, service, and claims. This includes leveraging analytics and artificial intelligence to create a seamless user experience that is more efficient and easier to manage. For more information, please contact PS Advisory at contactus@psadvisory.com.

