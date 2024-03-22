Chelating Agents Market Report 2024-2032: An $8.3 Billion Global Opportunity, Featuring Analysis of AkzoNobel, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Kemira, The Dow Chemical Company

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chelating Agents Market Report by Type (Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA), Sodium Gluconate, Organophosphonate, and Others), Application (Pulp and Paper, Household and Industrial Cleaning, Water Treatment, Agrochemicals, Personal Care, and Others), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chelating agents market size reached US$ 6.1 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 8.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2023-2032. The growing awareness about chelation therapy as a medical procedure across the globe, rising environmental concerns among individuals, and the escalating demand in various industrial applications are some of the major factors propelling the market.







Rising environmental concerns among the masses



There is a rise in the environmental concerns among the masses due to the increasing pollution level in the environment. Heavy metal pollution is a major environmental issue that creates a threat to ecosystems and human health. Chelating agents assist in addressing this concern by facilitating the remediation and control of heavy metal contamination. In addition, they can form stable complexes with heavy metals and effectively immobilize them and prevent their mobility and bioavailability in the environment. They also aid in reducing the toxicity and potential harm associated with heavy metals. Apart from this, governing agencies of various countries are implementing stringent rules and regulations for heavy metal discharge and pollution control, which is positively influencing the market.



Increasing demand in various industrial applications



There is a rise in the demand for chelating agents in various industrial applications, such as water treatment, metal extraction, and chemical manufacturing. Consumers are increasingly preferring clean water supply for drinking and cleaning activities, which is positively influencing the market. In chemical manufacturing, chelating agents are utilized due to their ability to control metal ion activity. They also aid in optimizing reactions by sequestering metal ions that can act as catalysts or impurities to improve product quality and process efficiency. Apart from this, chelating agents are employed in metal extraction processes to selectively bind and extract metal ions from ores. They also assist in efficient metal recovery and reduce the environmental impact of mining operations.



Growing awareness about chelation therapy



Chelation therapy is a medical procedure that uses chelating agents to remove heavy metals from the body. In addition, the therapy works by forming stable complexes with heavy metal substances and allowing them to be excreted through urine. People suffering from numerous cardiovascular diseases are increasingly preferring chelation therapy for effective treatment. It is also utilized to treat heavy metal poisoning, such as lead or mercury poisoning, and for certain medical conditions, including iron overload in thalassemia among individuals across the globe. Apart from this, the rapid acceptance of chelation therapy among the masses is offering a positive market outlook.



Chelating Agents Industry Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global chelating agents market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional levels from 2023-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type and application.



Breakup by Type:

Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA)

Sodium Gluconate

Organophosphonate

Others

Sodium gluconate represents the largest market share



Sodium gluconate is a chelating agent derived from gluconic acid and primarily used as a sequestering agent in the construction industry. Additionally, the rising adoption of sodium gluconate, as it aids in enhancing workability, inhibiting corrosion of reinforcement, and improving the strength and durability of concrete structures, is propelling the growth of the market.



Aminopolycarboxylic acid (APCA) chelating agents are widely used in various industries due to their strong chelating properties and versatility. In addition, the rising utilization of APCA in the textile, agriculture, and pharmaceutical industries is contributing to the growth of the market.



Organophophonate chelating agents, such as amino trimethylene phosphonic acid (ATMP), ethylene diamine tetra (methylene phosphonic acid) (EDTMP), and 1-hydroxyethylidene-1,1-diphosphonic acid (HEDP), offers enhanced sequestering and scale-inhibiting properties. Moreover, the increasing adoption of organophophonate in industrial cleaning is bolstering the growth of the market.



Breakup by Application:

Pulp and Paper

Household and Industrial Cleaning

Water Treatment

Agrochemicals

Personal Care

Others

Pulp and paper accounts for the majority of the market share



The increasing employment of chelating agents in the pulp and paper sector to remove metal impurities that can affect the quality and brightness of the final paper product is strengthening the growth of the market. Chelating agents also aid in the removal of transition metals, ensure high-quality pulp, and enhance the efficiency of the bleaching process.



The rising utilization of chelating agents in household and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents, is propelling the market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of chelating agents in household and industrial cleaning to prevent discoloration, degradation, and the formation of precipitates is supporting the growth of the market.



The rising employment of chelating agents in water treatment to control and remove metal ions in water systems is impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, chelating agents aid in preventing scale formation, reducing corrosion, and removing heavy metals, and ensuring the quality and longevity of water infrastructure.



Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific exhibits a clear dominance, accounting for the largest market share



Asia-Pacific held the biggest market share due to the presence of well-established manufacturing facilities. In addition, the rising number of infrastructure development activities in the region is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, governing agencies of the region are encouraging the adoption of chelating agents to reduce environmental pollution, which is contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, the growing adoption of chelating agents due to the increasing stringent regulations on wastewater treatment is positively influencing the market.



Competitive Landscape



Key players are introducing new and improved chelating agents with enhanced performance, environmental sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. In line with this, they are adopting sustainable initiatives to develop eco-friendly and biodegradable chelating agents, which aid in reducing water and energy consumption in manufacturing processes. Apart from this, major manufacturers in the industry are producing a wide range of products in different forms, such as liquid, powder, or solid. They utilize chemical synthesis techniques and advanced manufacturing processes to produce high-quality chelating agents in large quantities to fulfil the demand from end industries. In addition, companies are taking several sustainability initiatives and implementing manufacturing practices that minimize the environmental impact.



Competition Analysis



The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

AkzoNobel NV

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj

The Dow Chemical Company

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7m5jm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment