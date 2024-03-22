Automotive Electronics Market on the Rise: Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2030

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electronics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest research publication on the global automotive electronics market presents an expansive analysis, forecast, and competitive landscape up until the year 2030. Highlighting the surge in opportunities across various segments, the report anticipates a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven predominantly by the increasing integration of advanced safety features and the advent of AI and IoT technologies in modern vehicles.

According to the study, the market is segmented into detailed categories including Electronic Control Units (ECUs), Direct Control Units (DCUs), sensors, and power electronics. The assessment includes a comprehensive shipment analysis by value spanning from 2018 to 2030 across distinctive vehicle types like passenger cars and commercial vehicles as well as propulsion types, including internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric/hybrid vehicles, among others.

With a particular focus on applications in the body, chassis, and powertrain segments, as well as infotainment and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)/Autonomous Driving (AD), the insight offered by this report is nothing short of exhaustive. The report also delivers a geographical breakdown, covering substantial regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, while also exploring emerging market trends across the rest of the world.

ECU/DCU Segment: Predicted to experience the highest growth over the forecast period amidst rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Predicted to experience the highest growth over the forecast period amidst rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Powertrain: Slotted to maintain its position as the largest segment, given its broad application across multiple powertrain configurations.

Slotted to maintain its position as the largest segment, given its broad application across multiple powertrain configurations. Asia Pacific: Expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to economic factors like rising disposable incomes and advancements in infrastructure, propelling automotive electronics demand.

The analysis delves into various market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and risks, alongside an evaluation of competitive intensity via Porter’s Five Forces model. The insights derived from this study are pivotal for stakeholders and investors seeking to understand the shifting landscapes and emerging trends within the automotive electronics industry.

Addressing several key questions, the report additionally sheds light on which market segments are set to grow and why, which regions are likely to witness accelerated growth, as well as the strategic initiatives adopted by key market players to foster business growth.

Discoveries within the report have profound implications, allowing major automotive electronics firms to strategize accordingly, fostering the development of innovative products and securing a stronger grasp on the customer base across a swiftly evolving digital automotive landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Robert Bosch

Aptiv

Hyundai Mobis

Autoliv

Aisin Seiki

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/du8lyu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.