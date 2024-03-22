Join Lytus Technologies’ Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on March 27

Dubai, UAE, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq:LYT), a leading global technology-driven services company, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on March 27, 2024 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Lytus Technologies’ CEO, Dharmesh Pandya, who will share insight into the Company’s innovative platform, strategic positioning, and near-term growth trajectory, as well as the recent launch of Lytus Cloud, a cutting-edge suite of cloud infrastructure services with robust management capabilities. A live Q&A session with Pandya will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m5XHebKeSpeou-qxoWMilg

Questions can be pre-submitted to LYT@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd:

Lytus Technologies, a leading platform services entity with a significant footprint across India, serves over four million active users through its innovative distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services and advanced technology products, including telemedicine. With a strong base of more than one million connections, the company is a key player in India's digital transformation, delivering superior streaming and internet services via its proprietary technology platform. Committed to global expansion and technological innovation in telemedicine and healthcare services, Lytus aims to elevate the service experience with cutting-edge solutions. The company's strategic ownership in Sri Sai's business, coupled with an extensive 5,000-kilometer fiber and broadband network, bolsters its operational capabilities and service offerings. Poised to leverage India's e-commerce boom and recent telemedicine regulatory changes, Lytus is expanding internationally, focusing on acquisitions and pioneering services in MedTech IoT and remote healthcare. The recent launch of Lytus Cloud further exemplifies the Company’s commitment to technological advancement, enhancing its digital and telehealth services, reducing operating costs, and tapping into the $325.9 billion global data center market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including but not limited to that the Company will be able to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, are not a guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-491-4498

1-800-733-2447